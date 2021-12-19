Book clubs come and book clubs go, but the Monday Book Club has stayed for about 50 years.
Except that it hasn’t always been the Monday Book Club.
It started as the Friday Morning Book Club, and over the years it has moved to afternoons or evenings, brunch or salad suppers and other days of the week, said Pat Brinegar, who started the club with a friend.
The books and years have gone by and although the club’s membership has slowly changed — it is a limited membership of about 20 women — its format and focus have stayed relatively the same.
“We take our reviews very seriously,” said Joan Lowe, who has been a club member for about 25 years and currently takes the lead in organizing the club that now meets on the evening of the second Monday of the month.
“It’s not just an excuse to eat snacks and drink wine,” said Cheryl Reigle, another 25-year member of the club.
That’s not to say that there aren’t treats, wine or other beverages at meetings, because there are, however the club’s format helps to keep the emphasis on books.
Given the club’s history and books read, its members have quite a few titles to recommend to the rest of us.
But first, here is how the Monday Book Club works.
At the January meeting, the club sets the book schedule for the rest of the year. Each member can suggest up to three books she thinks the club should read that year. All suggested books must be ones that the recommending member has read and enjoyed.
It must be a book worth the other members’ time and money and not just a title you heard about somewhere, said Fran Kohm-Thomas, who has been part of the club for about 20 years.
With all the book suggestions in, the club votes. The 10 books with the most votes — the club doesn’t meet in December because the holidays are too busy — are then scheduled through the year. A club member, often the woman who suggested the book, is named to be a book’s “reviewer” and a hostess is designated for each month’s meeting.
The reviewer puts together a presentation about the book that may include information about the author, the time period the book is set in and related history. She also asks thought-provoking questions to get the discussion started, Brinegar said.
“Sometimes we get off track. You’re talking about one thing and something else comes up with nothing to do with what you’re talking about,” she said.
For the most part, though, “we get into a pretty deep discussion about the book,” Lowe said.
The club also has had visits from authors and watched the film versions of books.
Once Brinegar was the reviewer for “Across Colorado: Recipes & Recollections” by volunteers with the Colorado Historical Society. She created a menu and each club member signed up to make a recipe from the book and bring it to the meeting. They ate and discussed Colorado history, Brinegar said.
For the most part, the club reads nonfiction, historical fiction or really well-researched novels. “We’re not reading romance. We’re not reading mysteries and those kinds of things,” Lowe said.
It’s classics to new books, said Virginia Simonetti, a 29-year club member.
“You pick up and read a book that you would never pick up at the store,” she said.
One of those for her was “Running with Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero” by Christopher McDougall.
“Whoever thought about donkeys being so adorable,” Simonetti said.
And who knew there was a world championship donkey race every summer during Burro Days in Fairplay? Well, maybe some folks know about that, but Simonetti didn’t until reading about Sherman.
“I don’t think I voted for it, but I loved it,” Lowe said of the book.
With all the books the club has read, there have been some clear winners as well as some stinkers.
“I always give the book 40-50 pages. If I like it, I keep going. If I don’t, I don’t finish it,” Brinegar said.
“If it hasn’t caught me by the third chapter, off it goes,” said Reigle, who also reviews books for Out West Books on Main Street.
She used to tough it out and finish every book, until she decided there were too many good books out there to waste time on those that are mediocre or terribly written.
So if you’re looking for a good book recommendation, here are some from the Monday Book Club and the many books its members have read.
Happy reading!