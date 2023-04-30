A mother's torrent of grief and mission of awareness

Her daughter had a rough week, which happens to a lot of 16-year-old girls.
The teenage years can be tough at times.
So Tasha VanHouten wanted to do something special to show that she was thinking about her.
A stop for pot stickers and another detour for a mint-flavored milkshake — some of her daughter’s favorite treats.
It was a Thursday. May 20, 2021.
VanHouten was excited to spend time with her daughter and maybe help ease her troubled soul with those treats. But she knew something was wrong as soon as she opened the door. Her daughter was in her bed but something wasn’t right.
As she moved closer, the nightmare, the ultimate nightmare for a parent, came into focus.
“It was very clear that she was beyond help,” VanHouten said, remembering a day that she will never forget.
Fentanyl poisoning was what killed Miah VanHouten.
A single innocuous pill laced with fentanyl was what killed Miah.
Swallowing a tiny insignificant pill that she thought was completely harmless.
It was not. It was deadly.
A man has been charged with a crime, but not for Miah’s death. It’s not a fentanyl-related charge, but something that for most of us is beyond comprehension.
Some would say evil.You decide.
Nathanial Matheny, 21, is charged with tampering with a deceased body and currently sits in jail with a $50,000 bond.
When the deadly dose of fentanyl hit Miah’s system, she wasn’t home. Matheny is accused of moving Miah’s body from where she died and taking her home, then sliding her into her own bed so her mother could find her.
SOME JUSTICE?
It’s been a long 23 months for Tasha. She never lived in that home again. She moved to Florida to try to bury some of the reminders that seem to hit her every day.
When Matheny was charged and appeared in court last, a few weeks ago, it was a good day for Tasha. A sad day tinged with anger, but it was good to see someone finally facing a certain level of justice in Miah’s death.
“I’m really happy there is finally prosecution but it’s never-ending, such a dark past,” Tasha said, adding that she spoke at the hearing online.
She then took a deep breath and let out a sign.
“It was May 2021 all over again. It really sucked.”
It was an emotionally exhausting day for Tasha and there have been too many of those kinds of days for her to remember.
Matheny has said he didn’t know the pills were laced with fentanyl. Even Tasha admits that might be the case, but she is skeptical.
When she’s not remembering that night or thinking about the man charged with a crime, Tasha’s voice comes alive when talking about the special times she had her daughter with the brilliant hazel eyes that sometimes turned blue or green.
BATTLING A STIGMA
Tasha has good days and bad days. She finds some solace in quiet drives in her Nissan Frontier.
It’s where she can reflect and that means her emotions go off the rails at times.
“I’ve gotten to the point now that I mostly just cry in my truck,” she said.
The tormenting memories and the stigma that’s attached to having a daughter die from fentanyl poisoning are the reasons why the single mother of just one daughter fled to Florida.
“There’s such a stigma around her death. I even find myself defending my character, and defending her character.
“People think she must have been a bad kid, a party animal, a bad kid,” Tasha said, her voice growing tighter with the thoughts of past conversations.
“Miah was a good kid. She worked at Safeway, was a good student,” Tasha said. “She was a good kid.”
- By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com
Tasha has embraced her role of raising awareness about this deadly drug, using Miah’s photos on billboards and advertisements in the quest to remind people that fentanyl is as deadly and evil as anyone can imagine.
But that, too, is exhausting. Defending her own character and her daughter’s character drains her.
Tasha sheepishly confesses that sometimes it’s just too overwhelming.
“Sometimes it’s just too much and I just lie and say she died in a car accident,” Tasha said. “Then I don’t have to answer all those questions.”
And questions flow like a snow-fed river.
There’s the natural conversational questions that always come up. And for 37-year-old Tasha VanHouten, questions like “do you have any kids?” is not easy to answer.
“When I tell people how she passed, it comes with the whole story, and I have to tell them that she wasn’t a junkie and we didn’t have drugs all over the house.”
But sometimes, she steps back, gathers her resolve, raises her chin, and talks about her amazing daughter Miah, and the day she died, and the evil drug that snatched the life away from a beautiful 16-year-old girl.
And she’ll talk about her love for her daughter and that she was a good kid.
“If I have the emotional energy that day or I feel like it’s someone who needs to hear the story about fentanyl, then I go into awareness mode and defend Miah and give all the facts and all the statistics,” she said.
NO RECOGNITIONS
Tasha doesn’t hold back a single ounce of her irritation when talking about Miah’s high school, and once again that stigma that is attached to victims of fentanyl.
Miah was only 16 but she was on track to graduate from R-5 High School in May 2022.
But Miah wouldn’t get a mention at that graduation, nor would her smiling face with those brilliant hazel eyes be seen anywhere in the yearbook.
That not only irritated Mom, but it made her mad.
“She was on the graduation list going into her senior year,” Tasha said, again with the tight tone of irritation. “She was on that list in August even though she passed in May.
“She was slated to graduate in 2022 but the school ignored it 100%.”
Then, not a single sentence in the yearbook about Miah VanHouten.
“If she would have died in a car accident, she would have had a whole page in the yearbook,” Mom said. “She would have been part of the ceremony at graduation with an honorary diploma if she would have died in a car accident.”
Tasha fiercely defends her daughter when it comes to drug use. And with that defense, she admits that Miah experimented with drugs, just like some high school kids will do.
“Yes, she did experiment with drugs, but it was not a lifestyle at all,” Tasha said.
It’s the tragic consequences of fentanyl. It’s a drug that cares zero about your lifestyle. And the people who distribute it or manufacture it or sell it don’t care one iota about whether someone is a junkie or just a recreational user.
It’s the tragic repercussion of drugs laced with fentanyl. It can be one night and a single pill or one night with cocaine, and if it’s laced with fentanyl, someone might die.
AWARENESS AMBASSADOR
This is why Tasha accepts her role as fentanyl awareness ambassador. She’s not alone. There’s are far too many moms and dads who become awareness ambassadors because they lost a son or daughter to fentanyl.
Tasha, with powerful conviction, makes two points when it comes to awareness.
It’s two things that Tasha believes could have saved her daughter’s life.
“The first thing is the ‘good Samaritan law.’ (Matheny) could have called 911 and he would not have been in trouble. Not for having drugs, not for selling drugs, not for giving Miah drugs,” Tasha said.
The law is simple. Call law enforcement, stay on the line until help arrives and no charges will come.
“If you do those things, you are immune from prosecution in Colorado in a medical emergency. I wish that every person, every child, every teenager, everybody would know that is a law. You don’t have to worry about getting into trouble, you can call for help,” she said.
Tasha’s passionate plea ends with a pause as she thinks about the tormenting ‘what if’ question.
What if he would have called for help?
“I think, maybe if he would have thought about that, he would have called 911. And maybe my daughter wouldn’t have died.”
The second awareness point she makes is about NARCAN and the pharmaceutical drug naloxone.
“You never know what is in any of these drugs anymore. Recreational drugs aren’t recreation drugs anymore. It’s really Russian roulette when you use drugs anymore,” she said.
From everyday people to celebrities, from teenagers to adults of all ages, stories of fatal fentanyl poisoning have been reported with a variety of different drugs being laced with the deadly drug.
“There’s no negatives to NARCAN, no side effects, it simply saves lives,” Tasha said. “You can’t recover if you’re dead.”
NARCAN can save lives, she pleads.
Only mothers who have lost a child far too soon can understand what Tasha VanHouten has gone through for nearly two years.
For those people, they might understand why Tasha decided to recognize her daughter with an elaborate celebration of life.
“She was really ‘boujee,’ ” Tasha said with a laugh. “So I went all out for her.”
She gave Miah a “Forever 16 party” that included an 8-minute professionally produced tribute video.
She also took Miah’s closest friends on a trip to Hollywood for a celebration, which included an extravagant formal event.
“She was such a Hollywood girl that I wanted to celebrate there instead of having a traditional service,” Tasha said.
Then there’s the urn with Miah’s ashes. Tasha has a “travel urn” that’s not metal, so she can travel with her daughter anywhere.
“That one goes everywhere with me,” Tasha said.
It’s obvious, the conversation about Miah, fentanyl and May 20, 2021, has left Tasha emotionally spent.
But she’s happy to share some happy memories, because the memory of the night Miah died tends to overwhelm all those good and special memories.
The nightmare never fully disappears for Tasha.
For now, she hopes for justice, even a small sliver of it.
Justice for Miah will be nice, but it won’t make the nightmare disappear.
She will never see her daughter again. Not see her grow up and become a woman.
No wedding, no children, no fun trips, no mint-flavored milkshakes to share.
The only time Tasha will ever see those sparking hazel eyes that sometimes turn green or blue, will be in all those photographs.
And that pain will never go away.