Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A mother's torrent of grief and mission of awareness

A mother's torrent of grief and mission of awareness
Miah VanHouten 2.jpg

Photo courtesy of Tasha VanHouten

Miah VanHouten

Her daughter had a rough week, which happens to a lot of 16-year-old girls.

The teenage years can be tough at times.

Tasha and Miah VanHouten.jpg

Photos courtesy of Tasha VanHouten

Tasha, left, and Miah VanHouten took a selfie during the summer of 2020. After Miah VanHouten died from fentanyl in 2021, her mother had a “Forever 16” celebration of life for her friends in Hollywood, California. Tasha said her daughter, below left, “was a good kid.”
Miah VanHouten 1.jpg

Photo courtesy of Tasha VanHouten

Miah VanHouten
Miah VanHouten's Forever 16 2.jpg

Photo courtesy of Tasha VanHouten

Miah VanHouten’s “Forever 16” celebration of life party was in Hollywood, California.
Miah VanHouten 4.jpg

Photo courtesy of Tasha VanHouten

Miah VanHouten

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred