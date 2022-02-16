Following the tragic passing of Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ (CAO) spine surgeon, Dr. Clint Devin in December, fellowship-trained spine surgeon, Dr. J. Alex Sielatycki will begin practicing spinal care at the advanced orthopedic clinic in March.
Dr. Sielatycki trained alongside former colleague and mentor, Dr. Devin, first meeting him as a visiting medical student at Vanderbilt when he worked on the spine surgery service.
“I completed my residency training at Vanderbilt and worked under the mentorship of Dr. Devin for the 5 years I was in Nashville. After completing residency training, Dr. Devin and I maintained a close working relationship and friendship. We continued to collaborate on research and efforts to improve the practice of spine surgery. We were especially focused on advancing the science of spinal motion preservation in both the cervical and lumbar spine,” Dr. Sielatycki said.
Dr. Sielatycki has completed over 2,500 spine operations and of those, he estimates that 1,000 or so would be classified as "complex," stating that, “my ongoing focus and career interest is an emphasis on spinal motion preservation operations: performing disc replacements in the cervical spine and total lumbar joint replacement.”
At CAO, Dr. Sielatycki will perform cervical disc replacement, cervical laminoplasty, lumbar discectomy, lumbar laminectomy, minimally invasive spine surgery, spinal motion perseveration, cervical and lumbar fusion procedures, and will work alongside CAO’s sports medicine osteopathic physician, Dr. Justin Grant, DO.
“Our patients will have access to relationship-based, cutting-edge spine care, including surgical care by Dr. Sielatycki, who is a world-class surgeon. If a patient needs surgical care, Dr. Sielatycki and I will work closely to coordinate the best possible care, individualizing it to the patient and their needs,” said Dr. Grant.
CAO also offers minimally invasive options such as ultrasound-guided injections, which provide patients with safe and effective care without radiation exposure. Types of injections include transforaminal selective nerve root blocks, medial branch nerve blocks, facet joint injections, lumbar ganglion nerve blocks, cervical ganglion nerve blocks, greater occipital nerve blocks, sacroiliac joint injections, hip joint injections, peripheral nerve injections, and piriformis injections.
Not only is Dr. Sielatycki a successful surgeon, but he is also an accomplished writer and medical researcher, contributing to over 30 research publications, participating in research grants, presenting a multitude of podium presentations, with nearly a dozen accolades including the Thomas Whitecloud Award for best clinical research presentation in 2018.
Dr. Sielatycki has a positive outlook as he steps into a new chapter in his career. “I am most excited to carry Dr. Devin's legacy forward and to continue developing a spinal motion preservation practice in northwest Colorado. I look forward to raising my family in the Rocky Mountains and to being able to provide excellent spine care for the mountain communities of Colorado.”
In addition to Dr. Sielatycki and Dr. Grant, CAO has assembled an outstanding orthopedic team, which plays a significant role in providing excellent patient care. The fellowship-trained orthopedic team includes Dr. Kevin Borchard, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in adult reconstruction of the hip and knee, Dr. Dan Ward, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee; andDr. Greg Martyak, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in hand and upper extremities.
CAO is in Meeker, Colorado. For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please visit their websitewww.coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com or call (970) 878-9752.