As many in the community may have heard, the team at Western Slope Cardiology (WSC) decided to close their practice in August 2021. With this change, the team also decided that it is in the best interest of the practice and the larger Western Slope community to transition their existing practice operations and patient medical records to SCL Health Medical Group as of September 1. We are so pleased to welcome all WSC patients, WSC cardiologist, John “Trey” Moore, III, MD, and a team of WSC associates to our cardiology practice in Grand Junction.
SCL Health Offers Extensive Cardiac Services on the Western Slope
In the past two years, SCL Health has made significant investments in cardiac services to provide patients in the Grand Valley with outstanding heart and vascular care close to home. In 2019, we opened a new state-of-the-art Heart & Vascular Institute. In November 2020, we opened the new cardiology practice and currently have ten providers including six cardiologists, four nurse practitioners/physician assistants and a clinical staff of more than 25 associates.
Additionally, to meet the ongoing needs of our patients and the communities we serve, we opened a new cardiology practice in Delta, Colorado and a new outreach cardiology clinic in Moab, Utah.
Next Steps for Patients of WSC
If you are a former WSC patient and you want to continue your care with SCL Health, there is nothing else you need to do at this time. Your patient records have been transferred to our cardiology practice. If requested, former WSC patients also have the option to transfer their careto another provider of their choice. We recognize that this is a lot of change for some patients and we are here to help you, whatever you decide. We have set aside daily appointment times specifically for former WSC patients who feel they need to see a provider quickly. Patients may reach the SCL Health cardiology team at 970-298-3050 to ask questions, set up an appointment or seek information about transferring their patient records.
If you have a cardiac device, it is especially important you reach out to us even if you choose not to continue your care with SCL Health. We want to support you in the smooth transition of your device monitoring to whomever you choose.
All SCL Health Cardiovascular Care will Relocate by the End of 2021
As part of the transition, we have acquired the WSC physical space at 360 West Park Drive and we are planning to relocate all SCL Health Medical Group cardiology services to this location by the end of the year. Until that time, all patients will access cardiology providers and care on the St. Mary’s Medical Center campus at 2643 Patterson Rd Suite 605 - approximately one mile from the WSC office.
We Hope to Be Your Partner in Cardiac Care
We’ve built our heart and vascular program to provide you with the highest level of care from heart attack prevention and surgical care to specialized rehabilitation. The goal of our network of cardiologists, heart surgeons and vascular specialists is to keep your heart both healthy and strong. Visit stmarysgj.org/heart to learn more about our exceptional team of specialists or to schedule an appointment. We look forward to being your partner in health.