Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Kevin Borchard and Sports Medicine and Nutrition physician, Dr. Justin Grant, work together to help Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ (CAO) patients with elevated Body Mass Index (BMI) who are in need of orthopedic surgery.
BMI is a ratio of a person's weight in kilograms divided by their height in meters squared. It is an estimate for fatness or the amount of adipose tissue a person may have. A healthy BMI is defined as 20-24.9; overweight is 25 to 29.9; obese is 30 to 39.9; and morbid obesity is above 40. The BMI is fairly accurate, however, it can overestimate obesity in muscular individuals.
Dr. Borchard performs surgeries on patients with BMI up to 45. “Joint replacement surgeries performed when BMI measurements are over 40 have added complexity,” said Dr. Borchard, “the surgical approaches and exposures needed for surgery can be more difficult.”
Some of the increased risks include: infection, fracture, ligament injury, implant failure and wound healing problems. For these reasons, many surgeons prefer not to proceed with these surgery cases.
“I approach these surgeries the same way as I approach all surgeries. We use the same techniques to prevent complications,” Dr. Borchard said. “There are risks and complications that can be monitored during and after surgery and we will use a negative pressure dressing to help with wound healing if needed.”
For individuals with BMI above 45, Dr. Borchard works with teammate, Dr. Justin Grant, outlining a diet and nutrition plan, working with the patient every step of the way to obtain a safe surgery weight.
Every patient requires an individualized plan. “What works for one patient may not work at all for another,” said Dr. Grant, “We avoid strict diet plans, and aim to develop a new lifestyle that is sustainable and enhances life’s joys, instead of detracting from them,” he said.
Dr Grant starts with a 3-pronged approach: nutrition, movement and mental training. He identifies what broadly works for a successful diet, such as “real food”, portion control and appropriate meal frequency.
“Our bodies were designed to move and movement provides both health and joy. We work within the patient’s abilities as we slowly aim to increase their pain-free functional movement. I can say with a high level of confidence that more than 80% of our patients are on track to reach their goals within or before their specified goal dates.”
Kay B. is one of Dr. Grant’s patients who is seeing great success with her individualized health program.
“I went to Dr. Grant for pain in my leg and back. After helping me with that problem, Dr. Grant asked if I would be willing to hear his health building plan,” Kay said. “I listened and contemplated if this was something I would really commit to and my question to him was, why would I pursue this plan at this stage of my life? I am 77 years old,” she continued. “His answer was an encouraging surprise--to keep you out of the nursing home as long as possible!”
Kay committed herself to Dr. Grant’s plan, “the program has given me confidence in myself that I can overcome my weak areas and make positive changes to better my health. Dr. Grant’s program is helping me learn the mastery of a stronger self--from how to make better food choices, to exercise, and reading self mastery books. His plan encourages you to build these aspects into your life so it fits you,” she said. “Dr. Grant makes me feel that I can do it! Small changes become habits and before long, you have made great strides. Best of all, the plan is working for me!”
To further accommodate all body types, CAO and Pioneers Medical Center invested in the Hitachi Echelon Oval wide bore MRI machine last year. The Echelon Oval’s ultra-wide 74 cm opening and the short overall length promote a level of patient comfort with no compromise on field of view or image quality. A positive patient experience is enhanced by adjustable airflow, lighting and two-way communication. Ultra-wide 74 cm oval bore accommodates the extra-wide 63 cm patient friendly table.
Pioneers Medical Center is the second hospital in the State and the only hospital on the Western Slope to offer this type of advanced imaging.
CAO has assembled an outstanding orthopedic team, which plays a significant role in providing excellent patient care. The fellowship trained orthopedic team includes:Dr. Dan Ward, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee;Dr. Greg Martyak, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in hand and upper extremities;Clinton Devin, M.D. a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in Complex Spine Reconstruction andDr. Mark Purnell, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine.
CAO is located in Meeker, Colorado. For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please visit their website www.coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com or call (970) 878-9752.