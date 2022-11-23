A mother/son dance

With the assistance of a MAKO robot, Julie Hager was able to recover quickly enough in six weeks after a second hip replacement to walk her son down the aisle and do a mother/son dance at his wedding in Costa Rica.

 COURTESY PHOTO

St. Mary’s Medical Center is a state-of-the-art facility that provides patients with access to world-class care with top-of-the-line physicians and technology that you’d expect to find in a larger metropolitan city.

Grand Junction resident Julie Hager experienced this care firsthand. After waking up one morning in tremendous pain and barely able to use her legs, she sought emergency care. Julie was told both of her hips were completely shot, and she would need surgery.