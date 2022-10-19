Colorado Advanced Orthopedics

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine (CAO) in Meeker, Colorado, recently moved into its new expanded clinic space, increasing its footprint at Pioneers Medical Center just two years after its grand opening.

 Courtesy Photo

The demand for Dr. Kevin Borchard’s skilled surgical techniques and extensive fellowship training drives patients from all over the country to Meeker, Colorado, for his specialized orthopedic services; because of this, Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Spine (CAO) continues to see extraordinary growth with excellent patient outcomes.

CAO is proud to announce robust data and performance numbers coming out of the national release of Dr. Borchard’s surgical patient data by Stryker, creator of the Mako SmartRobotics System, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.