Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine (CAO) in Meeker, Colorado, recently moved into its new expanded clinic space, increasing its footprint at Pioneers Medical Center just two years after its grand opening.
The demand for Dr. Kevin Borchard’s skilled surgical techniques and extensive fellowship training drives patients from all over the country to Meeker, Colorado, for his specialized orthopedic services; because of this, Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Spine (CAO) continues to see extraordinary growth with excellent patient outcomes.
CAO is proud to announce robust data and performance numbers coming out of the national release of Dr. Borchard’s surgical patient data by Stryker, creator of the Mako SmartRobotics System, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
Stryker’s Insightful Data Analytics database (IDA) currently has 900,000+ patient records and 90 million data points.
Dr. Borchard’s patients spend less time in the hospital. His patients’ average length of stay during this time frame was 32 hours, versus the database average of 37 hours. One hundred percent of his patients were discharged home, not to a swing-bed or rehabilitation facility. This is better than the 75th percentile of Stryker’s IDA database.
Furthermore, the percentage of Dr. Borchard’spatients with complications during their procedure falls below Stryker’s IDA. Dr. Borchard steadily maintains zero orthopedic surgical site infections, which are monitored and documented up to 90 days post-operation and reported to the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN).
Stryker’s IDA includes Dr. Borchard’s knee revisions patients who suffer from failed knee replacements. Patients like Eric J. sought the expertise of Dr. Borchard. “After three failed knee replacement surgeries, I was 59 years old and unable to walk without extreme pain, unable to enjoy the simplest activities. Today, thanks to Dr. Borchard and his team, I am physically active again; you will find me snowboarding in Snowmass and surfing in San Diego," he said.
In just over two years from the clinic’s grand opening in July 2020, CAO has expanded its footprint on the Pioneers Medical Center’s campus. Set to open this fall, the second orthopedic expansion project will add nearly 3,000 additional square feet of clinic space and offices to CAO’s capacity, allowing the clinic to care for significantly more orthopedic patients.