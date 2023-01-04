Chronic Pain

Whether our patients have a more common condition such as back pain, neck pain, hip pain, knee pain or something more uncommon such as migraines, facial pain, joint pain, neuropathy, or Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) — our board certified physicians have the ability to treat patients from head to toe.

Treating life-altering pain with long-term solutions isn’t a mythical dream, it’s what we do here at Family Health West. Our approach to treating pain is a whole health, get you back to living your best life, approach. The FHW Pain Specialist team works closely with orthopedics, wellness, and neurosurgery because treating pain isn’t one size fits all. Just surgery or just prescriptions are limited options in getting patients to their goal — healed and thriving.

Dr. Kyle Christopherson is leading the treatment team in offering a complete spectrum of alternatives with a focus on whole health and sees a spectrum of patients — from young to old, veterans, and patients with issues that range from mobility, to quality of life, and range of motion issues. Patients with a chronic pain diagnosis, who want an alternative to prescription drugs are the challenges we seek to solve every day at the Pain Specialist clinic.