Treating life-altering pain with long-term solutions isn’t a mythical dream, it’s what we do here at Family Health West. Our approach to treating pain is a whole health, get you back to living your best life, approach. The FHW Pain Specialist team works closely with orthopedics, wellness, and neurosurgery because treating pain isn’t one size fits all. Just surgery or just prescriptions are limited options in getting patients to their goal — healed and thriving.
Dr. Kyle Christopherson is leading the treatment team in offering a complete spectrum of alternatives with a focus on whole health and sees a spectrum of patients — from young to old, veterans, and patients with issues that range from mobility, to quality of life, and range of motion issues. Patients with a chronic pain diagnosis, who want an alternative to prescription drugs are the challenges we seek to solve every day at the Pain Specialist clinic.
In addition, we’ve added a second Spanish speaking physician to the clinic! Dr. David Saldivar who is also an Anesthesiologist and fellowship trained in Interventional Pain Management. Dr. Saldivar’s empathy for patients, along with his motto: Tratamos tu dolor (Let’s treat your pain) highlights the compassion he shares for our community and is readily available to do just that, treat your pain.
Whether our patients have a more common condition such as back pain, neck pain, hip pain, knee pain or something more uncommon such as migraines, facial pain, joint pain, neuropathy, or Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) — our board certified physicians have the ability to treat patients from head to toe. We understand every pain patient is unique and regardless of the category our patients fall into we offer a variety of treatments. Some of our treatments may include steroid injections, nerve pain identification, radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord stimulation, and much more.
In addition to these board-certified physicians, FHW offers rehabilitation, physical therapy, medical alternatives like dry needling and acupuncture, massage therapy, and so much more. Our goal of managing pain without prescription drugs is to provide patients with a better quality of life, get them back to work, get them back to doing the things in life they enjoy, and remove anxiety, depression, and other secondary effects that come along with living in pain. Whether you’ve seen us in the past, or would like to become a new patient, please reach out today and let’s work together on your healing because together we flourish.