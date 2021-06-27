With his office cleared out and all of his classroom items packed up, Al Kreinberg took some time from his final day with R-5 High School to take a walk through the school’s garden and greenhouses.
All of the plants — and aquaponic tanks — were the last remaining tangible imprint with which he left the school where he had just spent the past 25 years as an instructor.
Kreinberg knows, however, that his influence on students over all those years means more for his legacy at the school than a garden. In 25 years, all of the changes and improvements at the school, including the opening of its new building in 2016, happened with him either as a witness or a leader.
“It’s bittersweet, but there’s a degree of accomplishment in seeing us in this new facility and seeing the young staff members so excited about what we’re doing here and really having a dedication to it,” Kreinberg said. “I’m not the grumpy old guy who looks back and says, ‘’Kids these days, blah blah blah.’ They’ve got a lot of cool ideas and a lot of enthusiasm that they’re bringing to the table, so that’s really exciting to see. I think it bodes well for the future that we can continue to raise a generation that will be able to handle some of the problems that come through.”
In total, Kreinberg spent 37 years in education, largely focusing on the same kind of at-risk students in which R-5 specializes in teaching. He taught for seven years at East Middle School starting in the mid-1980s before spending four years in New Hampshire, where he attempted to receive a Ph.D in reading, writing and instruction.
He wasn’t chosen for the program, but he became involved with an after-school program for inner-city youth, further cementing his educational focus before he returned to the Western Slope and began teaching at R-5 in 1996.
His inspiration for working with at-risk youth, however, goes all the way back to the earliest days of his teaching career, when he combined his new career with his longtime passion for the outdoors.
“High-risk students engage in a lot of dangerous behavior, so back in the ’80s, we worked with a couple of community members to create an outdoor adventure experience program where we would take kids out, rappel, climb, do ropes courses, and then bring the lessons from there back to the classroom,” Kreinberg said. “It’s something I liked doing. I’ve been a commercial whitewater rafting guide for 45 years, so I really enjoy the outdoors and the benefits of engaging in outdoor activities and the lessons that you learn about self-reliance, accepting the consequences of your decisions, accepting challenges even if they look very daunting, and in those experiences, we were really able to make that happen.”
As someone who was once a teenager with good and bad decisions on the table, Kreinberg said that empathy and understanding have always been the cornerstone of his quest to work with at-risk youth as much as he could. He referenced a study that was once conducted with the entire population of Moloka‘i, Hawaii, that displayed the importance of investing learning opportunities and love into the students who are having the hardest times.
“A third of the kids? No problem. Everything worked out great,” Kreinberg said. “There was a middle third that would have the occasional life-changing event, a divorce or a death in the family or something, and they would have means for support and make it through. That bottom third were the ones who had difficult challenges in their lives and, with interventions, two-thirds of that bottom third wound up moving into adulthood with the ability to make good decisions. In that study way back, you could see where working with that third of kids that are having real rough times, if we invest time and energy into that group of young people and young adults, you can make a big difference in their lives as adults.
“To me, it was how much did I want to invest my energy in this group of borderline kids who could really benefit from the experiences that you can bring to the table to help them more than just academically, but with the social and emotional learning that they need to become functional adults, have families, raise their kids right and hold down employment or even become entrepreneurs.”
Since he started teaching at R-5, the school has not only moved into a bigger and better facility with a garden and two greenhouses, but it’s also seen massive upgrades in technology that have helped students not only improve socially and emotionally, but also academically.
The Class of 2021 was the 51st in R-5 history and the 26th, and final, to have been molded, at least partially, by Kreinberg’s influence. However, even though he’s officially retired, he’ll still be hanging around the school to oversee the students’ progress in the garden — and make sure they’re not piling tomatoes too heavily into their buckets.
“All my babies are out there, so I’ve got to keep those going,” Kreinberg said. “In the harvest in the fall, I’ll help with setting that up because the produce we harvest, some goes to nutrition services and some will go to the public. I want to be able to help with that. We’ve got a cooler now, so I can come in on Mondays, supervise the kids and make sure they’re picking ripe stuff and not tossing it too hard.”
Even if his business at R-5 isn’t entirely done, his time as a teacher certainly is. Turning 65 in August, this has been Kreinberg’s plan for some time now.
He plans on using much of his surge in free time on traveling.
“I get eligible for Medicare, so that actually factors in,” Kreinberg said. “This has been a hard year with the remote learning and whatnot with the pandemic restrictions and all the uncertainty there. I’m getting at that age where health concerns are valid. I’m in that age group that gets impacted more by COVID, so that was certainly a concern back when I thought about it.
“I’m a planner, so I’ve been planning on this time for quite a few years. Everything fits to this being the time.”