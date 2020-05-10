“I love you, Mommy!” is one sentence mothers never tire of hearing.
Then “mommy” becomes “mom” as the elementary school years go by, the teenage years come and the sweet softness of toddlerhood disappears forever.
In memory of that toddlerhood and those “All About My Mom” worksheets that often come home with kids of that age around Mother’s Day, here are some of those questions or fill-in-the–blank sentences answered by local children about their mothers.
Because while children get older, their responses to “All About My Mom” never do.
Happy Mother’s Day!
Mom: Lauren Hayden
(Stay-at-home mom)
Kids: Ellayah, 7; Noah, 6; and Lydia, 4
My mom is _____ tall.
Ellayah: I don’t know.
Noah: Uuuuuh.
Lydia: She’s big.
My mom is _____ years old.
Ellayah: 36.
Noah: Uuuh, 35, I think.
Lydia: Umm. 35.
I help my mom do _____.
Ellayah: The dishes.
Noah: I help her clean up.
Lydia: (Preoccupied with something else and in 4-year-old cuteness, she was too busy to respond.)
My mom’s favorite thing to do is _____.
Ellayah: Hmm. Spend time with us.
Noah: Ummm...Umm... She likes to clean.
Lydia: (She’s back) Do laundry and wash clothes.
My mom always says _____.
Ellayah: I love you.
Noah: She always says before bed, “Good night.”
Lydia: Clean up.
My mom’s favorite sport is _____. And her favorite teams?
Ellayah: Football. The (San Francisco) 49ers or the (Denver) Broncos.
Noah: Baseball. The (San Francisco) Giants or the (Boston) Red Sox.
Lydia: (She’s gone again.)
What do you love most about your Mom?
Ellayah: I don’t know. How she loves us.
Noah: She plays with us.
Lydia: (She’s back.) Play baseball.
Mom: Carlotta Pidcock
(Teacher at Central High School)
Kids: Sawyer, 10; Polly, 7
My mom’s favorite food is _____?
Polly: Ummm. I don’t know. She likes a lot of foods, but she likes broth. (And pho, Carlotta added.)
Sawyer: She eats a lot of ramen nood- les. I think she likes ramen.
My mom’s favorite color is _____?
Polly: I think she likes stuff in the color purple. If I ask her if she likes green or blue, she just says she likes everything.
Sawyer: I’ve asked her and I don’t think she likes a specific color. She just likes all of them.
What does your Mom do to relax?
Polly: When she gets home, sometimes she sits on the couch and watches … um … our TV. She likes “Dr Phil” and Ellen (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”).
Sawyer: Usually, she has like a heated blanket that she usually lays under, and she lays on the couch and she likes “Mast- erChef” and chef shows.
Something funny that my mom does is _____.
Polly: Um. I don’t know.
Sawyer: She mixes up our names. She calls me Polly and my sister, Sawyer.
My mom is great at _____.
Polly: Cooking. She cooks for us every night. (Favorite thing to cook?) Probably spaghetti.
Sawyer: She’s good at a lot of things. She’s good at, like, staying on task. Like when she’s doing her schoolwork, she’ll be really concentrated. She always does her schoolwork when she needs to.
What do you love most about your mom?
Polly: I love it when she plays with me. I sit on her lap and we start playing. We do random stuff.
Sawyer: She’s really nice. She, um, has a lot of time for me, and she also has a lot of time to entertain herself and do work. So, she’s well- balanced.
Mom: Jen Thompson
Homeschooling mom
Kids: Grace, 18;
and Emma, 14
My mom’s favorite flower is _____.
Grace: Mmm. Give me a moment to think … She loves daisies and zinnias.
Emma: Probably lilacs. She loves how they smell.
My mom’s favorite sport is _____.
Grace: Tennis. She plays it a lot … it’s a lifelong sport. It’s a really good thing to pick up. (Jen has been playing for two years.)
Emma: Tennis, because she’s literally always playing.
What’s the best advice your mom has given you?
Grace: She has emphasized treating other people as we would want to be treated. She’s said how it’s always good in life to have someone you can talk to and seek advice from. She has emphasized being honest and compassionate to people and creatures.
(On a practical side:) She has said that one way to make cooking dinner faster is to wash the dishes as you cook, but it never really happens at our house.
Emma: She really has taught me to be persistent and I think she regrets that. (Emma isn’t one to give in some situations!) And with whatever I’m doing she definitely pushes me to give 100%, which I really appreciate.
(On a practical side:) She always tells me to clean as I go, so with whatever I’m working on I don’t have a big mess at the end.
Something funny that my mom does is _____.
Grace: She watches TikTok Dadosaur all the time now. She loves it. She’s obsessed with it right now.
Emma: She is constantly eating apples and peanut butter, and I have no idea why. She loves it so much. It’s her little quirk. (For the record, Emma doesn’t like peanut butter.)
What do you love most about your mom?
Grace: I really love how caring she is and self-sacrificing. What I admire most about her is she is a very hard worker and very persistent.
Emma: I feel like she’s really open-minded, which is nice, especially if we’re talking and I see something differently than she does, she’ll definitely listen to my reasoning. She actually listens.
Mom: Sarah Shrader
(Owner and co-founder of Bonsai Design, acting director of CMU’s outdoor recreation industry studies program)
Kids: Luke, 17; Henry, 15; and Oliver, 13
My mom’s favorite food is _____.
Henry: Um. Oh. Hold on. Let me think … probably spaghetti, maybe?
Luke: Oh, yikes. Um, I should know this. Wow.
My mom’s favorite color is _____.
Henry: Purple. She’s told us that before.
Luke: Mmm. I totally know this one. Either green or purple, I don’t remember.
I help my mom do _____.
Henry: I help her with doing stuff around the house, chores and stuff such as cleaning and dishes.
Luke: Chores and getting the family outside.
My mom always says _____.
Henry: Go outside. She wants us to get outside, I don’t know.
Luke: Make good choices.
What do you love most about your mom?
Henry: She has always been a big supporter of me. She supports my choices on what I do, advocates for me.
Luke: She taught me to love the outdoors. I’m really attracted to adrenaline sports. I’m a teenager and that’s my thing. She taught me to be an all-round good person.