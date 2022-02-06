The Internet is vast and increasingly integrated into everyday life for many of us. Probably most of us.
Here are some random tidbits from this ever-evolving entity.
SEARCHING FOR SOMETHING
If you are Googling something, chances are you’re not alone. Each year, Google offers a glimpse into what many of us searched for. Here are the top 10 searches for the United States for the past two years. See any trends?
2020
1. Election results
2. Coronavirus
3. Kobe Bryant
4. Coronavirus update
5. Coronavirus symptoms
6. Zoom
7. Who is winning the election
8. Naya Rivera
9. Chadwick Boseman
10. PlayStation 5
2021
1. NBA
2. DMX
3. Gabby Petito
4. Kyle Rittenhouse
5. Brian Laundrie
6. Mega Millions
7. AMC Stock
8. Stimulus Check
9. Georgia Senate Race
10. Squid Game
Source: trends.google.com/trends/?geo=US
WE ARE ALL A-TWITTER
We’d like to say Twitter isn’t a popularity contest, but …
There are some folks who have more Twitter followers than others.
Here are the all-time top 10 most-followed Twitter profiles.
1. Barack Obama, more than 130.6 million followers
2. Justin Bieber
3. Katy Perry
4. Rihanna
5. Cristiano Ronaldo
6. Taylor Swift
7. Lady Gaga
8. Donald J. Trump (His account was suspended in 2021, but since this is an all-time list, he’s on it.)
9. Ellen DeGeneres
10. Ariana Grande
Source: trackalytics.com
TIME TO
LISTEN IN
These were the most listened-to podcasts in the United States for the third quarter of 2021, according to Edison Research. The podcasts are ranked based on audience size.
1. The Joe Rogan Experience — A Spotify exclusive podcast hosted by comedian Joe Rogan. Yes, this is the podcast recently in the news for comments made about COVID-19 and vaccines that led Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and others to pull their content from Spotify.
2. The Daily — News podcast from The New York Times.
3. Crime Junkie — True Crime stories. Hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat.
4. This American Life — Theme-based stories and essays. Hosted by Ira Glass.
5. Stuff You Should Know — Information on all kinds of things, from El Niño to Rosa Parks to firewalking. Hosted by Josh Clark and Charles W. “Chuck” Bryant.
6. My Favorite Murder — True crime and comedy podcast. Hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark.
7. Pod Save America — Conversation about politics with four former President Obama aides.
8. Serial — Sarah Koenig tells a true story, one podcast at a time, over the course of a season. From the creators of This American Life.
9. Office Ladies — “The Office” costars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey give behind-the-stories from the show.
10. Call Her Daddy — A mix of pop culture, discussion, interviews and comedy. Hosted by Alexandra Cooper.
Source:edisonresearch.com
WORKING AN ONLINE GIG
In August, Pew Research Center surveyed U.S. adults about working through online gig platforms (ie. Uber, Instacart, Angi, DoorDash, Peapod, UberEats).
It found that 16% of American adults have earned money through online gigs, such as driving for a ride-hailing app, shopping for or delivering groceries, delivering from a restaurant or running errands.
Here were some other things this study found:
n Three in 10 adults (30%) ages 18–29 have earned money through online gig platforms. That fell to 18% of adults ages 30–49 and dropped off more in older groups of adults.
n Of adults who earn money through online gig jobs, most were likely to be Hispanic. Hispanic adults accounted for 30%, Black adults were 20%, Asian adults were 19% and white adults were 12%.
n 31% of gig workers — 3% of U.S adults — said this type of work was their main job over the past year. For 68% of adults surveyed, gig work was a side job.
n 41% of adults spent less than 10 hours on gig work during the average week. For 29%, it was 10-30 hours, and for 8% gig work took up more than 30 hours in a typical week.
n For 23% of adults surveyed, the money earned doing online gig work was essential to meeting their basic needs. For 35%, the income was important, and for 39%, the money was nice, but not needed.
To read more from this survey, go to pewresearch.org/internet/2021/12/08/the-state-of-gig-work-in-2021/.
SEE IT TO
BELIEVE IT
YouTube’s top trending video from 2021 for the United States was “I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive.”
It features MrBeast, a YouTuber whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, who in this video spends much-too-much time buried approximately 6-feet under in a specialized coffin.
The video is 36 minutes long and has had more than 161 million views since it was posted on March 27.
You can watch that video and others highly ranked by YouTube — No. 2 is “Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters” and No. 3 is “Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (who gets arrested)” — by going to youtube.com/trends/2021/us/.
If you’re wanting a more global view, then watch “Baby Shark Dance” by Pinkfong Kids’ Songs and Stories.
With 10.6 billion views, it was January’s most popular YouTube video based on worldwide views, according to statista.com.
No. 2 was “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee with 7.71 billion views, and No. 3 was “Johny Johny Yes Papa” from LooLoo Kids.
GET OUT YOUR
WALLET
What folks put into their online shopping carts is a mixed bag, apparently.
Using data from Amazon, Google Trends, Google Shopping and eBay, the online marketing news website Morning Dough put together a list of trending products to sell through an online business or e-commerce store in 2022.
Here are the first 10 products on that list:
n CBD gummies
n Crypto wallets
n Car cameras
n Nespresso
n Water filter
n Milk warmer
n Athleisure
n Mattress
n Pillows
n Dog bed
See the entire list for yourself at morningdough.com.
SO MANY WORDS
Online jargon can seem like another vocabulary universe.
Clapback. TOSsed out, microinfluencer (and you had just gotten used to the idea of “influencers”) or how about “….”
And what is all this talk about the metaverse? Meta-whatever is what you might think, but now Meta is the parent organization for FacebookInstagramWhatsApp and more.
It all leaves you sus.
(That’s short for suspicious, because who wants to write out an entire word these days?)
Online jargon is always changing, growing and can quickly leave you in digital dust.
When you come across a word that you’re not sure is a word or is being used in a way that escapes you, try these options:
n Just Google it.
n Search merriam-webster.com, which often has pithy, witty things to say about online jargon.
n Search netlingo.com, which has a wealth of online terms, words, acronyms and more.
LuK.