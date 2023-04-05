Rock Steady Boxing is a non-contact group class for people with Parkinson’s disease. It is circuit based training specifically designed to reduce symptoms often associated with Pakinson’s disease. The overall goal of the class is to fight back against the symptoms a person is experiencing and improve overall health and fitness.
Giving your Parkinson’s diagnosis a one-two punch might literally seem and feel impossible. However, Family Health West (FHW) Wellness is celebrating successes with the five year anniversary of our Rock Steady Boxing program. Our first class was offered in April of 2018 and coincidentally April is Parkinson’s disease awareness month. This is your open invitation to join us in bringing awareness to the prevalence, understanding the challenges faced, and treatment options for those diagnosed.
Getting a Parkinson’s diagnosis isn’t a death sentence but it can certainly feel that way at first when all the information is unexpected and foreign. The disease of 20 years ago may have immobilized people, but as of today there have been significant advances in research, medications, and here at FHW — we have Rock Steady Boxing!
It’s estimated someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every six minutes and chances are you likely know someone with Parkinson’s disease. With that said, not every person experiences the same degree of degeneration, the same symptoms, or the same progression from Parkinson’s disease. Our FHW Wellness staff meet each individual where they are at in their capabilities — working with all levels of abilities to stave off further progression.
When people hear us say, Rocksteady boxing they are often asking, do I have to be the next Mike Tyson? And, what does this have to do with Parkinson’s disease? Great questions.
Rock Steady Boxing is a non-contact group class for people with Parkinson’s disease. It is circuit based training specifically designed to reduce symptoms often associated with PD. The overall goal of the class is to fight back against the symptoms a person is experiencing and improve overall health and fitness. The program is designed with a regiment for fitness and includes exercise for speech, facial expressions, hands, and cognition, as well as balance and coordination.
“We can work with anyone if they can get to our classes in Fruita!” Kara Griffith, FHW Wellness supervisor, said. “At five years into offering Rock Steady Boxing, we are amazed by the results we see in every class. It’s rewarding to design workouts for people who want to feel empowered and work so hard.”
Three levels are available, featuring modifications for different needs and medical history. Classes are held for one-hour multiple days and on average participants attend two-three classes per week in our FHW Wellness clinic. They build strength, confidence, and most report staving off further symptoms or further deterioration over a long period.
Patients can self refer to start the process of joining Rock Steady Boxing, however, many neurology physicians refer patients to this program with some traveling from Rio Blanco and Delta Counties, and across the Grand Valley. We encourage those interested, but unsure, to come watch a class and chat with us. If you or someone you know may be interested in this class, please connect with Kara Griffith and Shannon McCluskey, by calling (970) 858-2502, or visit the website at https://fhw.org/services/rocksteady-boxing/.