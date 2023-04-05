Rock Steady Boxing

Rock Steady Boxing is a non-contact group class for people with Parkinson’s disease. It is circuit based training specifically designed to reduce symptoms often associated with Pakinson’s disease. The overall goal of the class is to fight back against the symptoms a person is experiencing and improve overall health and fitness.

Giving your Parkinson’s diagnosis a one-two punch might literally seem and feel impossible. However, Family Health West (FHW) Wellness is celebrating successes with the five year anniversary of our Rock Steady Boxing program. Our first class was offered in April of 2018 and coincidentally April is Parkinson’s disease awareness month. This is your open invitation to join us in bringing awareness to the prevalence, understanding the challenges faced, and treatment options for those diagnosed.

Getting a Parkinson’s diagnosis isn’t a death sentence but it can certainly feel that way at first when all the information is unexpected and foreign. The disease of 20 years ago may have immobilized people, but as of today there have been significant advances in research, medications, and here at FHW — we have Rock Steady Boxing!