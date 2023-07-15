Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
At last, a final farewell

At last, a final farewell

The folding of the American flag is meticulous and practiced. Carefully and crisply avoiding a single crease.

The triangle is perfect upon completion.

Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

Members of the Patriot Guard Riders participate in the quarterly Veterans’ memorial service Monday morning, July 10 at the Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado. The Grand Valley Honor Guard, along with the Colorado National Guard Team III Honor Guard and Western Slope Patriot Riders performed the military honors as a tribute and final salute in memory of veterans who never received military honors in the past.
Gary Parrott, commander of Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard, participates in the quarterly Veterans' memorial service Monday morning, July 10 at the Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado. The Grand Valley Honor Guard, along with the Colorado National Guard Team III Honor Guard and Western Slope Patriot Riders performed the military honors as a tribute and final salute in memory of veterans who never received military honors in the past.
Gary Parrott, commander of Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard, left and VFW chaplain Clint Peterson participate in the prayer at the quarterly Veterans’ memorial service Monday morning, July 10th at the Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado. The Grand Valley Honor Guard, along with the Colorado National Guard Team III Honor Guard and Western Slope Patriot Riders performed the military honors as a tribute and final salute in memory of all veterans who had no military honors during the months of April, May and June.
Gary Parrott, commander of Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard, presents Len Ladue with VFW Post 3981 the American flag during the quarterly Veterans’ memorial service on Monday.
Members of the Patriot Guard Riders participate in the quarterly Veterans' memorial service Monday morning at the Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado. The Grand Valley Honor Guard, along with the Colorado National Guard Team III Honor Guard and Western Slope Patriot Riders performed the military honors as a tribute and final salute in memory of veterans who never received military honors in the past.

An error occurred