Members of the Grand Junction-area group Black Citizens and Friends took part in an art exhibit at the Avalon Theatre in downtown Grand Junction.
Members displayed home paintings, photographs and books, which all celebrated diversity.
Photos of the late Martin Luther King Jr. and boxer/activist Muhammed Ali and other famous Black historic figures were showcased at the event.
“Members have displayed some of their belongings,” said David Combs, president of Black Citizens and Friends. “Black history is intertwined with American history.”
Several residents came to the art exhibit, and some donated to the local Black Citizens and Friends organization.
Grand Junction resident Patricia Eble said it was a good way to be part of the community.
“I’m glad they held this event,” Eble said. “I’m always looking to be educated and support this organization, its presence and work in the community.”
Combs, who ran unsuccessfully for the School District 51 Board of Education last year, said the local organization receives support from people who are interested in learning about various cultures and celebrating diversity.
“It’s part of the ongoing work that people do in this valley. We simply do the work of those neglected and disfranchised,” he said.
“Things like this help them understand their place in America’s history. it’s all about love, acceptance and understanding.”
Patti Virden, a board member of Black Citizens and Friends, echoed Comb’s sentiments. “We want to change the narrative to love and (help people) understand all perspectives,” she said.
Perhaps the biggest attraction at the art exhibit was a replica of historic Gee’s Bend, Alabama, quilts created by area locals.
A children’s sip-and- paint event was held Feb. 9 at the Basil T. Knight Center, 596 N. Westgate Drive, and the adults sipped and painted portraits on Feb. 11 at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St.
The Gee’s Bend quilts are a special way to recognize Black History Month.
Combs explained the history behind them, saying they represented the efforts of individuals of color to register to vote despite many obstacles, which included relocating a ferry to lengthen the journey of potential voters. Some who still managed to make it to the voting booths lost their jobs in the community.
These unemployed individuals then created and sold quilts to make ends meet, as well as providing warmth for their families.
“It allowed people to sustain themselves,” Combs said. “Martin Luther King Jr. came down and (complimented) their fortitude, drive and will for their cause and desire to register and vote.”
According to Combs, King then journeyed home on one of the last of the Gee’s Bend mules.
The Black Citizens and Friends group have sponsored other programs for Black History Month, which is recognized every February.
Some of those events included showing the streamed movie “After Selma,” then on Feb. 5 discussed the movie online. The 2019 movie looks at the history of voter suppression.
In addition, the public showing of “Judas and the Black Messiah” also took place at the Avalon Theatre. This movie is a 2021 American biographical crime drama featuring the story of the Black Panther party and a member who betrayed the party as an FBI informant.
The winner of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day poster contest was also announced: Larkin Headlee. Her poster design will be featured on an upcoming fundraising T-shirt.
The final program for Black History Month is titled “Voices of the Valley.” The online event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday and will feature readings and virtual recordings.
For information about Black Citizens and Friends, go to www.blackcitizensandfriends.com.