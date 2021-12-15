Colorado’s west slope is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and with so many resorts nearby, it should come as no surprise that skiing and snowboarding are two of the most popular winter sports in our region.
The board-certified, Fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons at Colorado Advanced Orthopedics (CAO) treat patients each year for sports injuries. While skiing and snowboarding are fun and great ways to enjoy the outdoors during the cold weather, it comes with certain inherent risks. According to researchers at Johns Hopkins, approximately 600,000 men and women suffer ski and snowboard injuries each year in the US.
Common ski and snowboard injuries include:
- Knee injuries – sprains, ACL tears, MCL tears
- Shoulder injuries – dislocations and sprains
- Thumb injuries – fractures and torn ligaments (most common in skiers)
- Wrist injuries – fractures (most common in snowboarders)
- Broken arms and broken legs
- Concussions and other head injuries
While the team has the training and experience necessary to help patients fully recover after a ski/snowboarding injury, CAO’s Sports Medicine physician, Dr. Justin Grant, DO offers tips to help prevent winter sports injuries.
“Our bodies were designed to move, and movement provides both health and joy. Skiing and snowboarding are physically demanding sports that use many muscles that aren’t typically engaged daily,” said Dr. Grant, “It’s crucial that you are in good shape and have worked the muscles used in these sports prior to getting on the mountain. When you’re out of shape, your risk of injuries increases dramatically.”
Dr. Grant recommends a preseason skiing/snowboarding fitness routine that focuses on strengthening the leg muscles used when skiing and snowboarding.
- Full body, large muscle group resistance exercises such as squats and deadlifts
- Core strengthening exercises (not necessarily crunches or sit ups)
- Proprioception and balance exercises
- Plyometric exercises
Muscle endurance and cardiovascular exercise
To assist in creating and maintaining an exercise program with focus on all five major areas of fitness, Dr. Grant reviews a patient’s medical history, assesses their current level of activity and fitness, and then helps customize a daily program to follow.
“What works for one patient may not work at all for another,” said Dr. Grant
Several winter outdoor activities use a tremendous amount of energy, which consumes a lot of calories. Dr Grant helps patients with their nutrition, training and/or weight loss goals starting with a 3-pronged approach: nutrition, movement, and mental training. He identifies what broadly works for a successful diet, such as “real food”, portion control and appropriate meal frequency.
CAO has assembled an outstanding orthopedic team, which plays a significant role in providing excellent patient care. The fellowship trained orthopedic team includes: Dr. Kevin Borchard, MD, board certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Mark Purnell, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine, Dr. Dan Ward, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee and Dr. Greg Martyak, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in hand and upper extremities.
CAO is in Meeker, Colorado. For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please visit their website www.coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com or call (970) 878-9752.