Get those pencils sharpened and pens ready to go.
Students in Mesa County Valley School District 51 elementary and middle schools go back to class on Wednesday and high schoolers return on Friday.
While some Grand Valley schools, such as Caprock Academy, have already begun the 2022–23 academic year, others don’t start until later. Students return to Juniper Ridge Community School on Aug. 15, and Mavericks don’t hit the books at Colorado Mesa University until Aug. 22.
In the midst of all these dates, the school-supply aisles at local stores are busy, teachers are getting classrooms ready and parents (and some grandparents) are mapping out routes between schools and after-school activities.
Best wishes to all for a great school year!
ROLL CALL
n About 73 million: The number of children and adults enrolled in nursery school to college in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau for the fall of 2020.
n About 48 million: The number of students enrolled in public kindergarten to 12th grade in the United States as the fall of 2020.
n 886,517: The number of students (preschool through 12th grade) enrolled in public schools in Colorado, based on October 2021 pupil count.
n 30,024: The difference between Colorado public school enrollment in the fall of 2019 — 913,223 students, an all-time high for Colorado — and the fall of 2020.
n 21,315: The number of students enrolled in Mesa County Valley School District 51 schools for the 2021–22 school year.
Source: census.gov, cde.state.co.us
SPELLING TEST
While kindergartners can come up with some hilarious alternative spellings for words, it’s not so funny later on in school and in life.
Spelling can be a struggle for students and non-students alike, and these days many of us turn to Google with the quick question, “How do you spell ....”
Using Google Trends data, the folks at Unscrambled Words (unscrambled-words.com) searched for what words Americans had a tough time spelling in 2022, along with each state’s most misspelled word so far this year
“Tomato,” “cheese” and “Idaho,” were some of America’s most misspelled words, according to Unscrambled.
“Beautiful,” “bologna” and “boutonniere” also were tough for many American spellers, along with words with more than one “s”, such as “business” and “dessert.”
When it comes to spellers in Colorado, they asked Google how to spell “choice” more than any other word in 2022, according to Unscrambled.
As for the residents of states around Colorado, in Wyoming, it was “autumn”; Utah, “boutonniere”; New Mexico, “bologna”; Oklahoma, “business”; Kansas, “princess”; and Nebraska, “beautiful.”
“More interestingly, it appears the people of Idaho and West Virginia are frequently searching how to spell the name of their own states, which could be cause for concern!” said a news release from Unscrambled.
Source: unscrambled-words.com
DON’T DOZE OFF
Before tests or any school day — or work day, for that matter — a good night’s sleep is in order.
So how much sleep should you and your student be getting?
The National Sleep Foundation makes the following sleep time recommendations:
n Newborns: 14–17 hours, this includes daytime naps.
n Older infants: 12–15 hours.
n Toddlers: 11–14 hours each night.
n Preschoolers (ages 3–5): 10–13 hours.
n Elementary/middle school kids (ages 6–13): nine to 11 hours.
n Middle/high school kids (14–17): eight to 10 hours.
n Adults: seven to nine hours.
Heading to bed and waking up at the same time every day also is recommended for establishing a regular sleeping schedule.
Source: National Sleep Foundation (thensf.org)
SCHOOL SUPPLIES
Families with children in elementary through high school will spend nearly $37 billion getting ready to go back to school in 2022, an amount that is steady with what was spent in 2021, according to an annual survey released in July by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics.
That spending will add up to $864 per household and include everything from notebooks and pencils to clothes and electronics, the survey found.
Families with college students similarly are getting ready and overall spending is expected to reach about $74 billion in 2022, which is $3 billion more than in 2021, the survey said. This spending will include electronic items and clothes, as well as the cost of furnishing a dorm or apartment.
Unfortunately, with inflation rising, those consumers are seeing higher prices.
Of back-to-school or back-to-college shoppers, 38% said they plan to cut back in other spending areas to cover the cost of purchases.
Many planned to shop sales, buy store or generic brands or use coupons as they shop.
Of families with an income of less than $50,000, 32% said they will need to borrow or incur debt to cover expenses. And families across all incomes said they likely would need to dip into savings to cover expenses, the survey found.
Source: nrf.com
STEM
Hey parents, if you’re feeling somewhat stumped by STEM, you’re not alone.
In fact, according to one study, four in 10 parents couldn’t correctly say what the acronym stood for: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
That study was connducted by OnePoll and commissioned by the bicycle maker Mongoose during 2020.
Among the study’s other findings:
n The average American parent’s science and math knowledge taps out at the sixth-grade level.
n 1 in five parents of school-age children weren’t confident they knew the formula for calculating speed. (It’s distance divided by time.)
n 8 in 10 parents thought hands-on learning and experimentation were integral to teaching math and science skills.
n 72% of parents polled said they planned to learn math and science alongside their kids during the 2020-2021 school year.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL MOVIES
Pick one or more of these films and get ready for the school year.
No school for you? They’re still good viewing.
n “Wonder” (PG, 2017) — A boy with facial deformities goes to a mainstream elementary school for the first time. The film is a reminder that looks aren’t everything, but qualities such as kindness, empathy and perseverance are.
n “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (PG, 2001) — Wizard school is magical. Literally.
n “Akeelah and the Bee” (PG, 2006) — Good at spelling? Not good? Inspiring movie either way.
n “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (PG, 2010) — Middle school anxiety is real and so is “the cheese touch.” The books are great, too. (For extra viewing, the animated version came out in 2021).
n “High School Musical” (TV-G, 2006) — Need a school-based musical? This is it. And there’s a sequel.
n “Napoleon Dynamite” (PG, 2004) — Watch this and work on your nunchuck skills and your dance moves.
n “School of Rock” (PG-13, 2003) — Jack Black is always cool. Period.
n “10 Things I Hate About You” (PG-13, 1999) — Comedy, romance, high school and a nod to Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”
n “Stand and Deliver” (PG, 1988) — Hard work pays off, even in math class and even in a challenging school.
n “Remember the Titans” (PG, 2000) — There are lessons to be learned in sports, as well as in the classroom.
n “Mr. Holland’s Opus” (PG, 1995) — Don’t let teachers forget how much the positive impact they have in the lives of their students is appreciated.