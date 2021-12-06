In her early 30’s Kaydee Burford was afraid to live life. The wife and mother of two young children was 100 pounds overweight, was on thyroid medication and was diagnosed with pre-hypertension which meant a lifetime of blood pressure medications.
“I was in shock. Everything revolved around what I could and couldn’t do because of my weight. I would avoid activities that I would have to wear shorts and I was afraid to do things because I didn’t want to be judged,” explains Burford.
As a life of medications was staring Burford in the face, she knew she needed to make a change. She had a friend who was going through bariatric surgery at St. Mary’s. An option Burford had never before considered for herself.
“I didn’t think my body mass index was high enough to make me a candidate. I went to an informational seminar to learn about the options and quickly realized this was the path for me,” adds Burford.
After 6 months of education and preparation Burford underwent a sleeve gastrectomy to reduce the size of her stomach.
“We were having discussions of titrating her blood pressure medication down while she was still in the hospital. Kaydee had a dramatic change in her life right from day one,” says Eric Hanly, MD, bariatric surgeon.
“I was surprised by how easy it seemed to be after surgery, if you’re just following the guidelines the surgeon gives you. It was so simple, it was more simple than anything I’ve ever done before,” Burford explains.
According to Hanly, Bariatric surgery is definitely not the easy way out for patients. It requires a commitment to a complete lifestyle change. In order for the surgery to be a success patients have to give up alcohol consumption, eat healthy, reduce portion size, and exercise.
“One of the biggest misconceptions is bariatric surgery is a cosmetic surgery. It’s not about how you look, it’s about your health. As a bariatric surgeon I get to cure two, three, four, medical conditions at a time. I get to watch people radically change their life and who they are and it’s incredibly rewarding,” says Hanly.
And for Burford her decision to have bariatric surgery has been nothing short of life changing. She’s 5 years post surgery and has maintained a 100-pound weight loss, is no longer on any prescription medications, and has embraced a plant-based lifestyle.
“Things you worry about when you are unhealthy are things that I no longer have to think about. I no longer worry about getting my prescriptions filled, what my blood pressure is going to be, or what my future is going to look like because of my weight, it’s not even a thought,” Burford explains.
For Burford, her new lease on life has lead to a passion to help others. She regularly attends the St. Mary’s Bariatric Program support groups and recently became a Master Certified Health and Wellness Coach.
“It’s about your health, it’s about getting healthy and getting to a point where you can go out and live your life instead of being afraid to do things. It’s something you have to work at every single day. And even though that may sound kind of scary, it becomes normal. It’s your new life and it’s great!”
To learn more about Kaydee’s journey and the options for Bariatric Surgery, visit scl.health\weightloss.