White with blue stripes and soft all over, Karen Barrix’s small bear travels well.
His button black eyes took in the European sights while he was with Barrix on a Rhine River cruise.
He went along on a hot air balloon trip, and he has toured quite a few national parks in Barrix’s motorhome.
He has traveled with her from the Grand Valley to Wisconsin, where Barrix and her husband, Jim Barrix, both grew up. Wisconsin is now where Jim is buried, and Karen Barrix, 71, visits his grave at least once a year.
Her memory bear is always within reach to hug when the one she really wants isn’t there.
The small bear was the first memory bear Barrix ever made, but he was far from the last.
Barrix is a volunteer for HopeWest, a western Colorado nonprofit organization that offers hospice and palliative care, grief care for adults and children and supports older adults as they age.
Barrix’s volunteer specialty is making memory bears, and she has made “oh my goodness … I don’t know. Probably 100, maybe?” she said. But she really doesn’t know.
Two weeks ago, she made six memory bears for some grandchildren who likely are missing their grandpa. It warms her heart knowing those children have a tangible item from their grandpa, because “I know how much it means,” she said.
Her husband died nearly nine years ago. “It was sudden,” Barrix said.
Foundering in grief, she found help in grief classes and counseling at HopeWest. That was where she came across memory bears, which are made using the fabric of a shirt or other clothing item once worn by a loved one.
“I know how to sew. I can do that,” Barrix thought. So she signed up to make memory bears as a volunteer for HopeWest because “I was just very thankful for what they did for me.”
She got a pattern from HopeWest, purchased a bag of Poly-fil and button eyes and nose and got to work on her first bear, her own bear.
She chose to make it from her husband’s “going out to dinner shirt,” Barrix said with a smile. “Wore it all the time.”
Having sewn for years, making clothes for herself or her daughter or grandkids, putting together the memory bear wasn’t difficult for Barrix. He quickly took his place by her side at home or wherever she traveled.
And then Barrix began making more memory bears. She has made memory bears for her daughter and granddaughters, but mostly she made memory bears for HopeWest clients.
When a memory bear is requested, Barrix is contacted and supplied with the clothing item or items selected for the memory bear.
At this point, Barrix has her bear-making system down.
Her sewing machine and notions are all in her “music room” where the walls are lined with photos she snapped at concerts with The Rolling Stones, The Doors and other bands.
It takes her about a hour and a half or so to sew one bear if it is a simple one, she said.
How a bear turns out depends a little on the fabric. Stretchy fabric makes for pudgier bears, she said with a laugh.
Every once in a while, a special request comes her way and those usually take more time. One of those was for the bear with a shirt collar. “That was like, oh boy,” Barrix said.
She thought about it for awhile, then figured out how to incorporate the collar and front buttons from the provided plaid shirt into the design of the bear. “It was kind of cute to make,” Barrix said.
The six bears she sewed just recently also received personalized touches “because I knew they were for grandkiddos,” she said.
She placed a baseball iron-on patch on the chest of one bear, a bow-and-arrow patch on the chest of another bear and hearts on the all the rest. She tied blue or red ribbon around each bear’s neck.
Probably the most difficult bear she has made required her to use a Denver Broncos shirt with a large pattern. At first, she wasn’t sure how she would do it, but “you just put your thinking cap on,” and work through it, she said. “I tried to get as much of it (the Broncos pattern) as I could on the bear.”
When Barrix is done, stitching eyes and nose just so, all the leftover fabric is returned with the memory bear to the client.
Each memory bear is meaningful and thoughtful, said Karen’s daughter, Veronica Barrix, who said her mother is always there to help when she or another family member is in need, so it’s not surprising that her mom has sewn so many bears for others.
“I think the bears are great,” Veronica Barrix said.
“I just enjoy doing it … put a little joy in someone else’s life,” Karen Barrix said.
As for her own memory bear, “his arms are falling off. He’s kind of a wreck,” Barrix said while looking fondly at the small bear.
She has patched him up many times and will continue to do so. “He’s seen his better days, but he’s always there,” she said.