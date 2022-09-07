There is no sparkling way to talk about or describe soundproof doors or hospital beds, but when you are a patient at Family Health West, it’s these generally unnoticed details of your patient experience that gently add to your comfort and wellness. The touches that might make your visit slightly better, your healing that much quicker. A strong belief at the FHW Foundation is that even the smallest of details are worth investing in if they can improve the journey to wellness in our community.
Radiology staff could hear the motor ramp up and the buzz of the MRI machine down the hall every time it came to life. Sitting at the MRI booth operating the machine on patients required ear plugs for staff until the FHW Foundation made the purchase of a new MRI door that silenced the roar of the imaging machine. Radiology staff now joke that the new MRI door could protect from a nuclear blast because it’s so solid, thick, and quiet. This purchase for the FHW Hospital was significant and allowed the Hospital capital funds to be used for other pressing purchases while simultaneously completing this much-needed upgrade. So, much like a superhero, that’s where this is just one recent example of the FHW Foundation stepping in.
The FHW Foundation is a separate non-profit organization from FHW Hospital and supporting clinics. The sole mission of the Foundation is to fundraise for the benefit of the entire FHW organization. Those fundraising dollars get turned into check marks next to the wishlist of purchases that extend services, patient experience, and staff quality of work into realities. Those purchases, both large and small, help the overall FHW organization extend service, improve patient experience, and enhance the quality of the workplace for all FHW staff. In short, this is turning dreams into realities! Other recent past purchases made by the FHW Foundation include Stryker beds in the Emergency Department, a blanket warmer for the inpatient unit, and so much more.
The base of the FHW Foundation is rooted in the culture, the passion, and living the mission of FHW Hospital. Staff who eat kindness for breakfast and dance to the tunes of passion create a culture of healing, caring, and excitement for work at FHW. That culture circles the wagons to build the basis for the FHW Foundation. For local deep-rooted companies like FCI and Alpine Bank (just to name two!) to passionately give money to the FHW Foundation knowing the funds are directed to the less sexy, more functioning, projects, and needs that ultimately improve the healing that goes on all across FHW.
Primary funding for the FHW Foundation is generated by individuals who participate in the monthly giving program, fundraising events like the annual Hospital ball, the annual Old Fossil golf tournament, Kroger community gives, Amazon Smile, and generous community grants and donations. As Colorado Gives Day approaches we invite you to consider the FHW Foundation. Every donated dollar stays local and finds its way back into the reinvestment of FHW and our community. Because, well, together we flourish.