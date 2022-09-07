FHW Foundation

The Family Health West Foundation believes that even the smallest of details are worth investing in if they can improve the journey to wellness in our community.

There is no sparkling way to talk about or describe soundproof doors or hospital beds, but when you are a patient at Family Health West, it’s these generally unnoticed details of your patient experience that gently add to your comfort and wellness. The touches that might make your visit slightly better, your healing that much quicker. A strong belief at the FHW Foundation is that even the smallest of details are worth investing in if they can improve the journey to wellness in our community.

Radiology staff could hear the motor ramp up and the buzz of the MRI machine down the hall every time it came to life. Sitting at the MRI booth operating the machine on patients required ear plugs for staff until the FHW Foundation made the purchase of a new MRI door that silenced the roar of the imaging machine. Radiology staff now joke that the new MRI door could protect from a nuclear blast because it’s so solid, thick, and quiet. This purchase for the FHW Hospital was significant and allowed the Hospital capital funds to be used for other pressing purchases while simultaneously completing this much-needed upgrade. So, much like a superhero, that’s where this is just one recent example of the FHW Foundation stepping in.