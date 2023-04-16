Best of Bridge: April 16, 2023 Apr 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the April 10 results for Grand Slam Bridge Club:North/south, Strat C, first place, Tim Gossage and Michelle Gossage; Strat C, second place; Daphne Bevill and Eldon Bevill.East/west, Strat C, first place, Judy Burke and Stephanie Gallegos; Strat C, second place, Jim Kearl and Alison Regan.Meetings are at 12:15 p.m. Mondays, at Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Linguistics Equitation Recommended for you More from this section Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic return for Deadpool 3 'I was shocked!' Hoda Kotb received hate mail after becoming a mother in her 50s Minka Kelly: I didn't appreciate my mother until it was too late Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 33° 56° Sat Saturday 56°/33° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:37:32 AM Sunset: 07:51:40 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: ESE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 1% 41° 67° Sun Sunday 67°/41° Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:36:04 AM Sunset: 07:52:37 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: E @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 49° 74° Mon Monday 74°/49° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:34:37 AM Sunset: 07:53:35 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 4% 42° 72° Tue Tuesday 72°/42° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:33:11 AM Sunset: 07:54:32 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSW @ 22 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. W winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 8% 35° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/35° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:31:46 AM Sunset: 07:55:30 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: W @ 15 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low near 35F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 4% 32° 57° Thu Thursday 57°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:30:22 AM Sunset: 07:56:27 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: WNW @ 16 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. NW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 3% 34° 59° Fri Friday 59°/34° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:28:58 AM Sunset: 07:57:25 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business