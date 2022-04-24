Here are April 18 Grand Slam Bridge Club results:

North/south: Rank A, Cristy Parry and Bill Schulz; Rank B, Maggie Eagleton and Judy Burke.

East/west: Rank A, Bruce Kolisek and Sharon Snyder; Rank B, Ginger Becker and Debbie Keller; Rank C, Michelle Gossage and Joella Krall.

Meetings are at 12:15 p.m. Mondays, at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. For Information, email sharon7nt@gmail, text/call 970-216-8807.