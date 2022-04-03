Best of Bridge: April 3, 2022 Apr 3, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the March 28 results for the Grand Slam Bridge Club:North/south: Rank A, Marilyn McLaughlin and Carolyn Wiley; Rank B, Maggie Eagleton and Judy Burke. East/west: Rank A, Kay Klausmeier and Ann Thomas; Rank B, Betty Sladek and Joella Krall.The club meets at 12:15 p.m. Mondays, at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags West Sport Linguistics South Judy Burke Maggie Eagleton Marilyn Mclaughlin Carolyn Wiley Bridge Club Recommended for you More from this section Pusha-T watched Joker while working on album Emma Heming is 'trying to keep it together' after husband Bruce Willis is diagnosed with aphasia LAPD were 'prepared' to arrest Will Smith for battery after Chris Rock smack Day Precip Temp Sun 30% 41° 63° Sun Sunday 63°/41° Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 30% Sunrise: 06:55:21 AM Sunset: 07:40:16 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 48° 68° Mon Monday 68°/48° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:53:47 AM Sunset: 07:41:15 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 2% 31° 58° Tue Tuesday 58°/31° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:52:13 AM Sunset: 07:42:13 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: WNW @ 23 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 31F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wed 0% 31° 54° Wed Wednesday 54°/31° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:40 AM Sunset: 07:43:11 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: N @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 33° 58° Thu Thursday 58°/33° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:07 AM Sunset: 07:44:08 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Clear. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 41° 69° Fri Friday 69°/41° Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:34 AM Sunset: 07:45:06 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 48° 78° Sat Saturday 78°/48° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:46:02 AM Sunset: 07:46:04 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business