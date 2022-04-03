Here are the March 28 results for the Grand Slam Bridge Club:

North/south: Rank A, Marilyn McLaughlin and Carolyn Wiley; Rank B, Maggie Eagleton and Judy Burke. East/west: Rank A, Kay Klausmeier and Ann Thomas; Rank B, Betty Sladek and Joella Krall.

The club meets at 12:15 p.m. Mondays, at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807.