Best of Bridge: April 30, 2023 Apr 30, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Grand Slam Bridge Club results the winning results by Strat for April 24:Strat C, first place, Sally Gaglione and Betty Sladek.Strat C, second place, Michelle Gossage and Tim Gossage.Meetings are at 12:15 p.m. Mondays at Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Linguistics Recommended for you More from this section 'We've got a long road ahead!' Lea Michele shares update on her son's mystery health issues ChatGPT Provides Some Helpful Responses for Liver Diseases Healthy Eating, Physical Activity Low Among High School Students Day Precip Temp Sun 0% 52° 82° Sun Sunday 82°/52° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:17:12 AM Sunset: 08:05:58 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 55° 84° Mon Monday 84°/55° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:15:59 AM Sunset: 08:06:55 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 5% 50° 76° Tue Tuesday 76°/50° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:14:48 AM Sunset: 08:07:53 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 5% 54° 81° Wed Wednesday 81°/54° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:13:37 AM Sunset: 08:08:50 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 44° 70° Thu Thursday 70°/44° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:12:29 AM Sunset: 08:09:47 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 5% 45° 70° Fri Friday 70°/45° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:11:21 AM Sunset: 08:10:44 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 2% 44° 71° Sat Saturday 71°/44° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:10:15 AM Sunset: 08:11:41 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business