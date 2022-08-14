Best of Bridge: Aug. 14, 2022 Aug 14, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are Aug. 8 results for the Grand Slam Bridge Club:North/south, Rank A, Sharon Snyder and Bill Voss; Rank B, Ginger Becker and Judy Burke; Rank C, Connee Moffatt and Susan Pidcock.East/west, Rank A, Carolyn Wiley and Linda Odette; Rank B, Dale Jones and Jan Jones.The club meets at 12:15 p.m. Mondays at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. For information, contact sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807.The Peach Tree Bridge Tournament will take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 26–28, at Courtyard by Marriott. Call or email or go to https://web2.acbl.org/Tournaments/Ads/2022/08/2208348.pdf for information. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Bridge Club Susan Pidcock Linguistics Building Industry West Judy Burke Ginger Becker Bill Voss South Sharon Snyder Sport Recommended for you More from this section Anne Heche 'not expected to survive', family says Ozzy Osbourne thought Eric Clapton hated him Antoine Fuqua's career regret Day Precip Temp Sun 31% 66° 92° Sun Sunday 92°/66° Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 31% Sunrise: 06:26:25 AM Sunset: 08:10:05 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Mon 31% 63° 87° Mon Monday 87°/63° Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 31% Sunrise: 06:27:20 AM Sunset: 08:08:47 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 18% 65° 88° Tue Tuesday 88°/65° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:28:15 AM Sunset: 08:07:28 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 15% 66° 92° Wed Wednesday 92°/66° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:29:09 AM Sunset: 08:06:09 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 15% 68° 95° Thu Thursday 95°/68° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:30:04 AM Sunset: 08:04:48 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 32% 64° 86° Fri Friday 86°/64° Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 32% Sunrise: 06:30:59 AM Sunset: 08:03:27 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 41% 64° 86° Sat Saturday 86°/64° A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 06:31:54 AM Sunset: 08:02:05 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business