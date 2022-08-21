Best of Bridge: Aug. 21, 2022 Aug 21, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Aug. 15 winning results for the Grand Slam Bridge Club:North/south: Rank A, Ginger Becker and Debbie Keller; Rank B, Joe Heideman and Bill Voss.East/west: Rank A, Carolyn Wiley and Martha Scott; Rank B, Joella Krall and Laurian Unnevehr.Grand Slam Bridge Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Mondays at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807.The Peach Tree Bridge Tournament will be Friday through Sunday, Aug. 26–28. Email or call the club information contact or, go tohttps://web2.acbl.org/Tournaments/Ads/2022/08/2208348.pdf to download a tournament flyer. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sharon Snyder Peach Tree Sport Linguistics Telephony Bridge Tournament Contact Following Phone Number Bill Voss Bridge Club Joe Heideman Joella Krall West South Ginger Becker Debbie Keller Recommended for you More from this section Will Smith’s planned biopic ‘back in pipeline with streaming giant’ Cutting 1 g Salt Per Day in China Could Save 4 Million Lives Resistant Starch Provides Lasting Benefit in Lynch Syndrome Day Precip Temp Sun 53% 62° 84° Sun Sunday 84°/62° Thunderstorms early. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 53% Sunrise: 06:32:54 AM Sunset: 08:00:47 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 64° 93° Mon Monday 93°/64° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:49 AM Sunset: 07:59:23 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 66° 94° Tue Tuesday 94°/66° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:34:44 AM Sunset: 07:57:59 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 67° 94° Wed Wednesday 94°/67° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:35:39 AM Sunset: 07:56:34 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 65° 91° Thu Thursday 91°/65° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:36:33 AM Sunset: 07:55:08 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 63° 87° Fri Friday 87°/63° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:37:28 AM Sunset: 07:53:41 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 64° 91° Sat Saturday 91°/64° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:38:23 AM Sunset: 07:52:13 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business