Best of Bridge: Aug. 28, 2022
Aug 28, 2022

Here are results of the Grand Slam Bridge Club for Monday, Aug. 22:

North/south, Rank A: Marilyn McLaughlin and Carolyn Wiley; Rank B, Maggie Eagleton and Judy Burke.

East/west, Rank A: Martha Scott and Pat Kelley; Rank B, Vivian Hermann and Joella Krall.

Grand Slam Bridge Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Mondays at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807.