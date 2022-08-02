Here are the Grand Slam Bridge Club results for Monday, Aug. 1:

  • North/south Rank A, Betty Sladek and Dorothy Gerharter; Rank B, Diane Creighton and Orville Creighton; Rank C, Norma West and David West/Jan Jones and Dale Jones.
  • East/west Rank A, Martha Scott and Carolyn Wiley; Rank B, Catherine Cormack and Janet Smalley; Rank C, Joella Krall and Laurian Unnevehr.