Best of Bridge: Feb. 19, 2023 Feb 19, 2023

Here are the Feb. 13 results for Grand Slam Bridge Club:

North/south, rank A, Carolyn Wiley and Rocky Otto; rank B, Judy Burke and Stephanie Gallegos.

East/west, rank A, Bill Voss and Joe Heideman; rank B, Jim Kearl and Alison Regan.

Games are at 12:15 p.m. Mondays, at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807.

Here are results of recent Bookcliff Bridge Club games:

Jan. 6: first place, Sylvia Morrison and Marilyn McLaughlin; second, Norma West and David West; third, Doreen Pond and Jim Kearl.

Jan. 13: first place, West and West; second, Heidi Schoenstein and McLaughlin; third, Dorothy Gerharter and Bill Voss.

Jan. 27: first place, Rocky Otto and Schoenstein; second, Martha Scott and Sharon Snyder; third, Kearl and Pond.

Feb. 2: first place, Carolyn Wiley and McLaughlin; second, Pat Kelly and Scott; third, Morrison and Jean Selch.

Feb. 10: first place, Betty Jacobson and Voss; second, Schoenstein and McLaughlin; third, Bill Schultz and Christy Schultz.

Info: 970-244-9989, 970-241-1687.