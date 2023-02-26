Best of Bridge: Feb. 26, 2023 Feb 26, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Feb. 20 results for the Grand Sam Bridge Club:Rank A, Carolyn Wiley and Martha Scott.Rank B, tie, Heidi Schoenstein and Vivian Hermann and Laurian Unnevehr and Joella Krall.Games are at 12:15 p.m. Mondays, at Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Music Recommended for you More from this section Lupus, RA Tied to Higher Risk for Adverse Obstetric, Birth Outcomes Lala Kent doesn't recognise herself on Vanderpump Rules David Soul wants to be back for Starsky and Hutch reboot Day Precip Temp Sun 57% 28° 44° Sun Sunday 44°/28° Showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 57% Sunrise: 06:51:23 AM Sunset: 06:03:38 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Some clouds. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 13% 35° 44° Mon Monday 44°/35° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:49:59 AM Sunset: 06:04:43 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tue 36% 28° 39° Tue Tuesday 39°/28° Morning snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 36% Sunrise: 06:48:34 AM Sunset: 06:05:48 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: WSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Wed 70% 24° 39° Wed Wednesday 39°/24° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 70% Sunrise: 06:47:09 AM Sunset: 06:06:52 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Thu 10% 22° 37° Thu Thursday 37°/22° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:45:42 AM Sunset: 06:07:57 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 18° 40° Fri Friday 40°/18° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:44:15 AM Sunset: 06:09 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 27° 43° Sat Saturday 43°/27° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:42:47 AM Sunset: 06:10:04 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business