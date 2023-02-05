Best of Bridge: Feb. 5, 2023 Feb 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the winning results of a Grand Slam Bridge Club in-club tournament that took place Jan. 30:Section A north-south:Master points 1.59, Rocky Otto and Heidi Schoenstein, score of 64.58%.Master points 1.11, Martha Scott and Patricia Kelley, score of 59.23%.Master points 0.80, Sharon Snyder and Carolyn Wiley, score of 55.06%.Master points 0.52, Dot Hoskin and Shari Aggson, score of 46.73%.Section A wast-west:Master points 1.59, Daphne Bevill and Eldon Bevill, score of 63.99%.Master points 1.11, Joe Heideman and Bill Voss, score of 62.50%.Master points 0.80, Cathy Cormack and Janet Smalley, score of 60.71%. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Sports Recommended for you More from this section Irene Cara's cause of death revealed 'Opportunists': Nick Carter countersues sexual assault accuser 'We are honouring the rest of the band': Juno Awards defend Arcade Fire nomination Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 26° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/26° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:17:48 AM Sunset: 05:38:27 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: SE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 30° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/30° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:49 AM Sunset: 05:39:38 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Mon 23% 24° 43° Mon Monday 43°/24° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 23% Sunrise: 07:15:48 AM Sunset: 05:40:48 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NNW @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tue 4% 25° 43° Tue Tuesday 43°/25° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:14:46 AM Sunset: 05:41:59 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Wed 22% 21° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/21° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 07:13:43 AM Sunset: 05:43:09 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 19° 39° Thu Thursday 39°/19° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:12:38 AM Sunset: 05:44:19 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 23° 43° Fri Friday 43°/23° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:11:31 AM Sunset: 05:45:29 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business