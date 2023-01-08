Best of Bridge: Jan. 8, 2023 Jan 8, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Jan. 3 results for the Grand Slam Bridge Club:North/south, Section A: Carolyn Wiley and Martha Scott; Section B, Daphne Bevill and Eldon Bevill. East/west: Section A, Joe Heideman and Christy Parry; Section B, Catherine Cormack and Janet Smalley; Section C, Dot Hoskin and Shari Aggson.Games are played at 12:15 p.m. Mondays, at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Section Shari Aggson Linguistics City Planning Sport Daphne Bevill West Bridge Club South Carolyn Wiley Martha Scott Recommended for you More from this section Air Pollution Independently Linked to Asthma Exacerbations Mel Gibson ‘months from shooting The Passion of the Christ sequel’ Damar Hamlin thanks fans Day Precip Temp Sun 2% 25° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/25° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:33:11 AM Sunset: 05:08:32 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Mon 9% 35° 44° Mon Monday 44°/35° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 07:33:03 AM Sunset: 05:09:30 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tue 24% 36° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/36° Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:32:53 AM Sunset: 05:10:29 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Wed 51% 26° 42° Wed Wednesday 42°/26° Snow showers in the morning. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 51% Sunrise: 07:32:40 AM Sunset: 05:11:28 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Thu 5% 28° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/28° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:32:26 AM Sunset: 05:12:29 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 30° 45° Fri Friday 45°/30° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:32:09 AM Sunset: 05:13:31 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Sat 8% 35° 47° Sat Saturday 47°/35° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:31:51 AM Sunset: 05:14:34 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Overcast. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business