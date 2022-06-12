Here are the June 6 results for the Grand Slam Bridge Club:

North/south, Rank A, Nancy Hackett and Carolyn Ford; Rank B, Diane Creighton and Orville Creighton; Rank C, Dennis Simpson and Joe Heideman.

East/west, Rank A, Jim Kearl and Randy Field; Rank B, Catherine Cormack and Janet Smalley; Rank C, Dot Hoskin and Shari Aggson.

Grand Slam Bridge Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Mondays at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807.