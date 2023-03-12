Best of Bridge: March 12, 2023 Mar 12, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the March 3 results for the Bookcliffs Bridge Club:First place, Carolyn Wiley and Marilyn McLaughlin; second place, Pat Kelley and Martha Scott; third place, Judith Tirpack and Betty Jacobson.Games are at 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at 636 31 Road. Info: 970-244-9989, 970-241-1687.Here are the March 6, results for the Grand Slam Bridge Club:North, south rank A, Linda Odette and Bill Voss; rank B, Diane Creighton and Orville Creighton; rank C, Nancy Hackett and Glenda Heideman.East/west, rank A, Carolyn Wiley and Martha Scott; rank B, Stephanie Gallegos and Judy Burke; rank C Catherine Cormack and Alison Regan.Games are at 12:15 p.m. Mondays, at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail, text/call 970-216-8807. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Chemistry Industry Mathematics Sports Recommended for you More from this section ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ actor Chaim Topol dead aged 87 ‘after years battling Alzheimer’s’ Taylor Swift to have US city renamed in her honour Cher’s toyboy boyfriend Alexander boasts she’s a great stepmum to his son Day Precip Temp Sat 11% 34° 54° Sat Saturday 54°/34° Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:32:11 AM Sunset: 06:17:18 PM Humidity: 96% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Overcast. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Sun 44% 34° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/34° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 07:30:38 AM Sunset: 07:18:19 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 19% 34° 55° Mon Monday 55°/34° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:29:05 AM Sunset: 07:19:20 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tue 10% 44° 58° Tue Tuesday 58°/44° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:27:32 AM Sunset: 07:20:21 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wed 86% 36° 50° Wed Wednesday 50°/36° Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 86% Sunrise: 07:25:58 AM Sunset: 07:21:22 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in late. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Thu 44% 29° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/29° Periods of rain and snow early. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 07:24:23 AM Sunset: 07:22:22 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 17% 32° 46° Fri Friday 46°/32° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 07:22:49 AM Sunset: 07:23:23 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business