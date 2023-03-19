Best of Bridge: March 19, 2023 Mar 19, 2023 42 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the March 13 results for the Grand Slam Bridge Club:North/south, rank A, Linda Odette and Bill Schultz; rank B, Sally Gaglione and Carolyn Ford; rank C, Norma West and Betty Sladek.East/west, rank A, Carolyn Wiley and Vivian Hermann; rank B, Janet Smalley and Dot Hoskin.Meetings are at 12:15 p.m. Mondays, at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807.Here are the March 10 results for the Bookcliff Bridge Club:First place: Carolyn Wiley and Sylvia Morrison.Second place: Susan Pidcock and Doreen Pond.Tie for third place: Sally Gaglione and William Voss and Rocky Otto and Judith Tirpak.Meetings are at 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at 636 31 Road. Info: 970-244-9989 or 970-241-1687. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Linguistics Roads And Traffic Recommended for you More from this section Health Highlights: March 16, 2023 Nicotinamide Does Not Prevent Keratinocyte Cancers in Organ Recipients +11 An elephant NEVER forgets, THE top dog and a SALTY job... These are the most amazing photos from around the globe this week Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 27° 50° Sat Saturday 50°/27° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:21:14 AM Sunset: 07:24:23 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 38° 53° Sun Sunday 53°/38° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:19:39 AM Sunset: 07:25:23 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 73% 33° 47° Mon Monday 47°/33° Mix of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 73% Sunrise: 07:18:03 AM Sunset: 07:26:22 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tue 50% 40° 49° Tue Tuesday 49°/40° Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 50% Sunrise: 07:16:28 AM Sunset: 07:27:22 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Wed 76% 32° 48° Wed Wednesday 48°/32° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 76% Sunrise: 07:14:52 AM Sunset: 07:28:21 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: SSW @ 16 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies early followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Thu 24% 31° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/31° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:13:16 AM Sunset: 07:29:20 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 32° 47° Fri Friday 47°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:11:41 AM Sunset: 07:30:19 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business