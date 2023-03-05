Best of Bridge: March 5, 2023 Mar 5, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Feb. 27 results of the Grand Slam Bridge Club:North/south, rank A, Diane Creighton and Orville Creighton.East/west, rank A, Heidi Schoenstein and Vivian Hermann.Games are at 12:15 p.m. Mondays, at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807.Here are the Feb. 24 results for the Bookcliffs Bridge Club:First place, Betty Jacobson and Martha ScottSecond place, Rocky Otto and Judy TirpakThird place, Pat Kelley and Marilyn McLaughlinGames are at 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at 636 31 Road. Info: 970-244-9989, 970-241-1687. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Linguistics Roads And Traffic Recommended for you More from this section Idris Elba won't 'say too much' to avoid social media rows Health Highlights: March 3, 2023 Prostate Artery Embolization Effective Long Term for Prostate-Related Urinary Symptoms Day Precip Temp Sun 15% 32° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/32° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:41:17 AM Sunset: 06:11:04 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: SSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 30° 54° Mon Monday 54°/30° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:39:47 AM Sunset: 06:12:07 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tue 4% 30° 53° Tue Tuesday 53°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:38:17 AM Sunset: 06:13:10 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Wed 5% 32° 54° Wed Wednesday 54°/32° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:36:47 AM Sunset: 06:14:12 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 13% 26° 45° Thu Thursday 45°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 06:35:15 AM Sunset: 06:15:14 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 34° 48° Fri Friday 48°/34° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:33:44 AM Sunset: 06:16:16 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 17% 36° 50° Sat Saturday 50°/36° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:32:11 AM Sunset: 06:17:18 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies early followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers later at night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business