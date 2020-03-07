Here are results of recent bridge games:
Grand Slam of GJ Duplicate Bridge Club
March 2, north/south: Rocky Otto and Cheryl Spray; Helen Bledsoe and Carolyn Wiley; Linda Odette and Joe Heideman; Jeff Phillips and Sue Cox; Randy Field and Barbara Chaplik; Sherri Helms and John Snell. East/west: Judy Burke and Dorothy Gerharter; Ginger Becker and Dot Hoskin; Daphne Bevill and Eldon Bevill; Carolyn Ford and Patricia Knapple; Norma West and David West.
March 4: Odette and Linda Scibienski; Sharon Snyder and Knapple; Betty Jacobson and Chaplik; Phillips and Cox; Maggie Eagleton and Rosemary Brink.
For reservations or information, call 216-8807 or 201-5006.