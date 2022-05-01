Here are the April 25 Grand Slam Bridge Club results:

North/south, Rank A, Joe Heideman and Bill Voss; Rank B, Maggie Eagleton and Judy Burke.

East/west, Rank A, Bruce Kolisek and Martha Scott; Rank B, Laurian Unnevehr and Joella Krall; Rank C, Christy Parry and Heidi Schoenstein.

Meetings are at 12:15 p.m. Mondays at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807.