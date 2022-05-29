May 23 results for the Grand Slam Bridge Club:

North/south: Rank A, Marilyn McLaughlin and Carolyn Wiley; Rank B, Joe Heideman and Carolyn Ford.

East/west: Rank A, Bill Voss and Dennis Simpson; Rank B, Alison Regan and Christy Parry; Rank C, Joella Krall and Laurian Unnevehr.

The club meets at 12:15 p.m. Mondays, at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807.