Here are the May 2 Grand Slam Bridge Club results:

North/south: Rank A, Martha Scott and Carolyn Wiley; Rank B, Heidi Schoenstein and Bill Schultz.

East/west: Rank A, Dot Hoskin and Shari Aggson; Rank B, Judy Burke and Maggie Eagleton.

Grand Slam Bridge Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Monday at Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info:sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807.