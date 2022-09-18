Best of Bridge: Sept. 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Here are the Sept. 12 results for the Grand Slam Bridge Club:North/south, Rank A, Carolyn Wiley and Rocky Otto; Rank B, Ginger Becker and Carolyn Ford.East/west, Rank A, Martha Scott and Bill Schultz; Rank B, Jim Kearl and Alison Regan; Rank C, Christy Parry and Sally Gaglione.Grand Slam Bridge Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Mondays, at the Redlands Community Center, 2463 Broadway. Info: sharon7nt@gmail or text/call 970-216-8807. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Bridge Club Sally Gaglione Linguistics Ginger Becker Parry Carolyn Ford West Carolyn Wiley Bill Schultz Alison Regan Jim Kearl Martha Scott Recommended for you More from this section King Charles and Prince of Wales greet mourners queuing to see Queen lying in waiting Which Drugs Fight COVID Best? WHO Updates Treatment Guidelines Rosie O' Donnell declined Woody Allen movie role twice Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 56° 78° Sat Saturday 78°/56° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM Sunset: 07:19:17 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 58° 87° Sun Sunday 87°/58° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:58:22 AM Sunset: 07:17:39 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 60° 88° Mon Monday 88°/60° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:59:17 AM Sunset: 07:16:02 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 57% 61° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/61° Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 57% Sunrise: 07:00:12 AM Sunset: 07:14:24 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wed 94% 58° 67° Wed Wednesday 67°/58° Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 94% Sunrise: 07:01:07 AM Sunset: 07:12:46 PM Humidity: 86% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thu 54% 55° 74° Thu Thursday 74°/55° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 07:02:02 AM Sunset: 07:11:08 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 20% 51° 75° Fri Friday 75°/51° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 07:02:57 AM Sunset: 07:09:31 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business