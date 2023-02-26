Beyond the pages: Bookstore highlights Colorado authors, books with Author Event Series

When the pandemic hit, romance novels suddenly became super hot.
“Some of us didn’t have a romance section before (the pandemic). Or horror,” said Marya Johnston, owner of Out West Books in downtown Grand Junction.
Prior to 2020, “I hardly ordered many romance books, but I think people just wanted a happy ending,” said Johnston, who spoke in a phone interview last week from Seattle, Washington, where she was attending the American Booksellers Association’s Winter Institute.
Johnston opened Out West Books in 2014 after noticing a need for a local, independent store with new books. “There was already a used one,” she said.
There also needed to be a place where local hiking and history books were offered, and “I could fill that need,” she said.
“It’s just the best job in the world,” Johnston said. “It’s Christmas every day because you get new books every day.”
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the support we’ve received from the local community,” she said, noting that each year has been better than the last, including 2020.
People wanted to read and after working online all day, “they wanted to get off digital,” she said. “Books were all that.”
Three years into the pandemic, “we’re still selling romance books pretty crazy,” she said.
And so local romance authors will be part of the upcoming Author Event Series on Wednesday evenings in March and April at Out West Books.
Usually, it is a wintertime series that Johnston organizes, but the last one was in 2019, and “I got started a little late this year,” she admitted.
Winter will become spring during the 2023 series — events for March are planned and details for April’s events are nearly set. Authors will visit the store, give a 45–60 minute presentation, take questions and then sign copies of their book.
“Most of these are either western Colorado or Colorado Plateau-ish books,” Johnston said. Most of the authors also live locally or in western Colorado.
“I never have had a single event that wasn’t completely worthwhile, that you didn’t learn something from,” Johnston said.
And besides, “you meet the best people at a bookstore,” she said.
Here are details about the books and authors that will be a part of the Author Event Series at Out West Books.
All of these events will start at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at Out West Books, 533 Main St.
MARCH 1
“Deep Wild: Writing from the Backcountry” (Volume 4 – 2022)
This is the fourth issue of “Deep Wild,” and it includes work from 25 poets, six fiction writer and 20 essayists, according to deepwildjournal.com.
Three of those contributors — Jill Burkey of Grand Junction, Wendy Videlock of Palisade and Peter Anderson of Crestone — along the journal’s editors Rick Kempa of Grand Junction and Heidi Blankenship of southern Utah, will be reading their work at this event.
All of the content in “Deep Wild” is “about loving the outdoors … and that is what we do in Grand Junction,” Johnston said.
“It is a great little book to go back to,” she said. “Sit down and read a story and put it down. Or read a poem. … Get back to it later.”
MARCH 8
“Geology Underfoot on Colorado’s Western Slope”
There are 10 books in the “Geology Underfoot” series about various regions, and this one is specific to the Western Slope, Johnston said.
It has multiple authors, and the one who will be coming to Out West Books is Amy Ellwein, a senior partner at Paradox Geologic and a research professor at Western Colorado University.
The book “offers an inside view of the uniquely enigmatic landscape west of the Continental Divide in Colorado,” according to mountain-press.com.
Colorado National Monument is among the 26 geologic sites highlighted in the book with illustrations, maps, photos and “deep-time stories,” the publisher said.
Readers will like the book “even if you’re an armchair geologist, which I am,” Johnston said. “It’s pretty cool.”
MARCH 15
“Go As A River”
Johnston has yet to meet author Shelley Read, but Johnston has seen her. Read spoke at the American Booksellers Association’s Winter Institute last week, and “I was in an audience of 1,000 people,” said Johnston, who was contacted by publishers Spiegel & Grau about having an event for Read.
Read’s novel is getting quite a bit of attention in advance of its release on Tuesday, Feb. 28, with comparisons to “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
However, “Go As A River” is set in the 1940s where Blue Mesa Reservoir is now and is inspired by true events related to the area.
“I really liked it. It’s written beautifully. And I’m from Gunnison,” said Johnston, who can recall the fishing resorts that used to be along the Gunnison River that got covered up by the reservoir.
Read lives in Gunnison and teaches writing and literature at Western Colorado University.
MARCH 22
“Desert Chrome: Water, A Woman and Wild Horses in the West”
This event will feature two presenters: Kathryn Wilder, author of the book, and TJ Holmes, an advocate for the Spring Creek Basin’s wild mustangs.
Spring Creek Basin is in Disappointment Valley between Norwood and Dove Creek.
“Desert Chrome” is a memoir in which Wilder wrotes about a difficult time in her life that became intertwined with the Spring Creek Basin mustangs.
“There are a lot of people who write about our part of the world, but some of them really hit the nail on the head” and Wilder is one of them, Johnston said.
“Desert Chrome” is the winner of a 2022 Colorado Book Award and Silver Nautilus Book Award.
MARCH 29
“Tears for Crocodilia: Evolution, Ecology, and the Disappearance of One of the World’s Most Ancient Animals”
Consider wildlife conservation and ethics through the lens of prehistoric crocodilians as well as modern wildlife, such as the endangered gharials, in this book by Zach Fitzner, who lives in Grand Valley.
Fitzner studied biology at Colorado Mesa University and now works at Gaston Design, which specializes in commercial paleontology and creating dinosaur fossil replicas for museum exhibits.
Fitzner’s book is a fascinating look at fossils and beyond, and his presentation at Out West Books will likely be the same, Johnston said.
COMING IN APRIL
Details for the events during April are still being confirmed by Johnston, however she did have information about some of the books and authors. Here is what is coming in April:
ROMANCE
Romance and writing will be the topics for panel of local romance novel authors, including USA Today bestselling author Christina Hovland.
Hovland, who lives in the Grand Valley, is the author of the Mommy Wars, Mile High Rocked and Mile High Matched romance series.
Hovland’s newest standalone romance novel, “The Accidental Bride,” is set for released on May 23.
HISTORY
“Remembering Ludlow but Forgetting the Columbine: The 1927–1928 Colorado Coal Strike” by Leigh Campbell-Hale was released Feb. 15.
The book looks at labor organizing and coal mining and follows three key people before, during and after the 1914 Ludlow Massacre and the 1927 Columbine Massacre.
Twenty-five coal miners or their family members died in an attack by Colorado National Guard and Fuel and Iron Co. guards in Ludlow. Six coal miners were killed by state militia in the company town of Serene in what is now known as the first Columbine Massacre.
While the book and the author are more Front Range focused — Campbell-Hale is part of the faculty of University of Colorado Denver’s history department — the themes of coal mining and labor are also part of western Colorado history.
And Campbell-Hale was enthusiastic to be a part of the Author Event Series, “so I said alright,” Johnston said.
CONSERVATION
The Colorado River is part of the life and landscape of the Grand Valley.
“Living River: The Promise of the Mighty Colorado” by conservation photographer Dave Showalter is all about this the Colorado, from “source to sea.”
“With powerful visual storytelling, ‘Living River’ illustrates how we can create a resilient watershed if we change our relationship with water,” according to livingrivercolorado.org.
“Living River” is set for release in early April, so it will be something new and interesting to delve into, said Johnston, who noted that Showalter also is the author of “Sage Spirit: The American West at a Crossroads.”