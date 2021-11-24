As a Doula and childbirth educator, Angela Bunnell was intimately familiar with SCL Health’s Bloomin’ Babies Birth Center, having attended over thirty births there. So, when it came time to deliver her own baby, there was no place she’d rather be. “Two of my previous deliveries were at home, but I didn’t feel like that was a good option for this baby. The Birth Center offers a perfect blend of a home setting and a hospital setting, in a calm environment where I could have control over my surroundings.”
Certified Midwife Jeana Smith says that the Bloomin’ Babies Birth Center is designed to be a home-like setting where birth rooms are just like a bedroom. “We want moms to do what they would do at home in labor: move freely, be surrounded by serenity, and choose how they want to give birth.”
“That’s exactly why I came here,” Angela says. “This is quite different from a hospital setting, yet St. Mary’s Hospital is close by if medical intervention is needed. And it’s comforting to know that if I did need to transfer to the hospital, I would keep the care provider I know and trust and who knows me.”
“The truth is, most women don’t need a hospital environment,” Jeana says. “Birth is normal, but the unexpected can happen and it’s important to have providers around you who know how to manage those situations. What’s great here is that we have hospital privileges so if we run into trouble, we can get you two blocks away to St. Mary’s with no change in care provider. We just continue to take care of you and that feels wonderfully comfortable and safe for people. The Birth Center is an awesome blend of hospital and home.”
“I truly had a beautiful birth experience here,” Angela adds. “I loved that it felt like walking into a second home, and everything was ready for me. Having had five babies previously I’ve done this a few times, so during labor everyone stood back and gave my husband and me space to do our thing which was exactly what we wanted.”
“It’s what we do,” says Jeana. “This isn’t about us controlling the situation. A woman’s body know what she’s doing and that’s the strong point of the Birth Center: just letting women take control of their own experiences and have the opportunity to listen to their body without outside interference. Here, women have that freedom instead of being directed by policy or provider preference.”
Angela says that she has advised many of her friends and acquaintances to come to Bloomin’ Babies because it is the best of both worlds. “It has a natural approach but also the ability to provide quick medical intervention if needed. I would encourage any woman who is pregnant or even thinking about getting pregnant to go to the Birth Center now and get to know them. They provide care for women no matter where they are in their life journey.”
“We are just so privileged to take care of women during this intensely personal experience,” adds Jeana. “Guiding a woman through her pregnancy, educating her about her body and the process of birthing, then guiding her precious baby into this world in the most awe-inspiring moment of her life is truly an honor.”
Learn more about Bloomin’ Babies Birth Center and the choices you have for birth plans with St Mary’s Hospital at scl.health\babies