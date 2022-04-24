GJ store to participate in celebration of Independent Bookstore Day

Out West Books will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with a literary party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The store at 533 Main St., will have scavenger hunts, drawings and giveaways as well as exclusive Independent Bookstore Day merchandise.

For information about Independent Bookstore Day, which has been happening since 2014, go to indiebound.org/independent-bookstore-day.

While at the website, you can register to join a Zoom event featuring Independent Bookstore Day author ambassador Angie Thomas, whose books include “The Hate U Give” and “On the Come Up.”

Thomas’ Zoom event will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

For information about Out West Books and its events, go to facebook.com/outwestbooks.