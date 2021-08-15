Gem, mineral club hosts author
Barbara Tyner, author of “Compass Point,” will be signing copies of her book from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Grand Junction Gem and Mineral Club, 2328 Monument Road.
“Compass Point” is a novel set in part in Grand Junction and in Utah. The story’s main character is based on Tyner’s father, Vince Jones, a local FBI agent who retired in 1972.
Tyner grew up in Grand Junction and is a Grand Junction High School graduate. She is the author of several novels and the Badger the dog children’s books.
For information about Tyner and “Compass Point,” go to barbaratynerbooks.com.
‘Sagebrush Empire’ author gives reading at Lithic Bookstore
Journalist and writer Jonathan P. Thompson will give a reading from his new book at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lithic Bookstore & Gallery, 138 S. Park Square, Unit 202, in Fruita.
In “Sagebrush Empire: How a Remote Utah County Became the Battlefront of American Public Lands” Thompson considers the public land wars, politics and racism that have worn on for decades in San Juan County, Utah.
Thompson also is the author of “River of Lost Souls: The Science, Politics, and Greed behind the Gold King Mine Disaster.”