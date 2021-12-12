Barnes & Noble Booksellers hosts two authors for book signings

Two area authors will be featured at upcoming book-signing events at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.

■ Lana Mourning will be signing copies of her book, “Patches and Pieces: Becoming the Legacy of our Family Quilt,” starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the bookstore.

Mourning “shares her love of faith, family and quilting in this lovely book,” according to barnesandnoble.com.

■ Rick Green will be signing his children’s book, “If You Were Awake on Christmas Eve,” beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at the store.

In his book, Green offers some answers to questions children might have about Santa’s visit to their house, according to barnesandnoble.com.

For information about these books or the signing events, go to barnesandnoble.com.

Downtown GJ StoryWalk to feature Jan Brett’s ‘The Mitten’

Mesa County Libraries and Downtown Grand Junction will offer a StoryWalk featuring the book “The Mitten” by Jan Brett from Monday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Jan. 7.

“The Mitten” tells a story about a group of animals trying to squeeze themselves into a mitten misplaced by a boy.

The story will start with a page in the window of Candle Kitchen, 120 N. Fifth St., and continues with pages that can be found in the windows of other downtown businesses.

A map of the StoryWalk route can be downloaded at bit.ly/3rXzAnn.