Judy Fairchild will sign copies of her book, “The Old Eve Tree,” from 2–4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
Fairchild’s book is set in 1952 and is about a 7-year-old girl growing up in Arkansas. “This story, told through her eyes, discovers prejudice against differences, truths that have to be hidden, cruelty disguised as righteousness, and strength in standing up for what is right,” according to information about the book at barnesandnoble.com.
Writers’ Night features author, poet
Author and cowboy poet Patricia Martin will lead off the Writers’ Night events for 2023.
Hosted by the Western Colorado Writers Forum, February’s Writers’ Night will be from 6–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Martin will give a slide presentation related to her historical novel, “A Meadowlark Calling.” The book was inspired by stories told by her grandmother about homesteading in Kansas and Oklahoma during the late 1800s, according to information about the event.
Grand Valley writer Wendy Videlock will be the featured reader at the upcoming Bardic Trails Zoom poetry night.
This event will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and is a production of the Telluride Institute’s Talking Gourds Program and the Wilkinson Public Library.
Videlock is set to read some of her newest and favorite works and participate in a Q&A about her writing process and inspiration. There also be a time for participants to share a poem — February’s poetry prompt is “Awakening.”
For information or to register to receive a Zoom link for this event, go to bit.ly/3XX5Cga.