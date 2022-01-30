Award-winning science fiction writer James Van Pelt will offer advice on how to avoid writing pointless fiction during the next Writers Night with the Western Colorado Writers’ Forum.
Writers Night will be from 6–7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Art Center of Western Colorado, 1803 N. Seventh St.
This free event will be offered in person and on Zoom. Those wanting to attend in either capacity need to register for the event at westerncoloradowriters.org — look for this event under the “events” tab.
For information about Van Pelt, his short stories and books, go to jamesvanpelt.com.
Bookstore hosts historical fiction author
Leah Angstman, an author from Louisville, will be signing copies of her latest book, “Out Front the Following Sea,” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
“Out Front” is a historical novel set in New England in 1689. It follows a young woman who stows away on a ship after being accused of witchcraft in the murder of her parents.
For information about the booksigning, go to barnes andnoble.com.
For information about Angstman, go to leahang stman.com.
Writer in Austin releases new novel
Katherine Sparacino, an author from Austin, has released a new book.
“Where Columbines Grow” is a historical fiction novel about a family that moves from Kentucky to homestead in Colorado and the Native Americans the family meets.
Sparacino is a member of the Surface Creek Writers.