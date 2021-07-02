Former FBI agent pens autobiography
As a middle-schooler, Phil K. Walter decided he wanted to become an FBI agent.
After graduating from Grand Junction High School, Mesa Jr. College, the University of Colorado and CU's law school, he did just that, serving with the FBI from 1966 to 1995.
Walter wrote an autobiography titled “Anecdotes of an FBI Agent” that is filled with stories from his time with the FBI.
A book signing event for Walter will be from 2–4 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
The major case investigations he was part of included bank robberies, extortion and cases involving the mafia and drug-related organized-crime, according to information written by Walter about his book.
He also was part of the investigation into the kidnapping of Patti Hearst and the espionage case involving the Soviet spies known as Falcon and Snowman. In 1985, a movie based on that case and titled “The Falcon and the Snowman” was released. It starred Sean Penn and Timothy Hutton.
“These anecdotes are from my personal experiences and the purpose is to show that FBI agents are still 'the good guys.'” Walter wrote.
'Ride through time' at 'Bicycle Junction' event
Brown Cycles owner Chris Brown is set to give an author presentation for his 2020 book “Bicycle Junction.”
The presentation will be from 6–7 p.m. Tuesday at Grand Valley Books, 350 Main St.
“Bicycle Junction” is an eclectic bicycling trail guide to the Grand Valley as well as a historical fiction story that takes the reader on a “ride through time.” It includes modern trail maps and historical photos taken in the Grand Valley through the years.
Information about the book and Brown can be found at browncycles.com/bc/book-store/.
Library staff offers picks in Book Talks
If you are looking for a good book recommendation, then tune in to Mesa County Libraries' Book Talks.
Book Talks is an online video series in which library staff members share their picks for books, movies and games. It comes out on the second Sunday of each month.
Look for it at 6 p.m. today on Mesa County Libraries' YouTube channel, Facebook page, Instagram Reels and TikTok channel. You'll also be able to find past episodes at those online spots as well.