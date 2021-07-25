Anthology submission deadline approaching
The submission deadline is Saturday for the Slamming Bricks Anthology.
Poems and black-and-white artwork exploring themes of resistance and liberation are sought for the anthology from LBGTQ+, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and other People of Color) or AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) poets and artists.
Submissions will be accepted by Avery Brooks, the editor of the anthology, at averybrooksauthor@gmail.com. For information about the anthology and submissions, go to averybrooksauthor.com/blog/slamming-bricks-anthology.