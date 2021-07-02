Check out Colorado Book Awards' winners, finalists
The winning books and authors for the 2021 Colorado Book Awards were announced at the end of June.
These awards recognize Colorado writers in a variety of categories including fiction and nonfiction and poetry.
To view a list of the finalists and winners, go to coloradohumanities.org/programs/colorado-book-awards/.
Train wreck in 1909 inspires historical fiction novel
A January 1909 wreck between a passenger train and coal freight train near Dotsero was the inspiration for a historical fiction novel by author Marti Talbott.
Talbott, who grew up in the Grand Valley and has since moved to Seattle, published “McShane's Bride” in 2020. Talbott is the author of more than 50 novels.
Learn more about “McShane's Bride” and Talbott's other books at martitalbott.com.